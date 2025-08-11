Generative AI boosts customer retention by 14% in Insurance sector: Report

New Delhi [India], August 11 : Indian insurers using Generative AI are reporting gains, customer retention has gone up by 14 per cent, and Net Promoter Scores (NPS) have risen 30 per cent, according to information shared in a press release by Aritvatic.AI. Experts believe it could play a central role in achieving India's target of "Insurance for All by 2047."

Layak Singh, CEO of Aritvatic.AI, said the early impact of Generative AI is most visible in customer-facing areas. "The industry is witnessing approximately a 14 per cent increase in consumer retention and a 30 per cent rise in Net Promoter Scores, both clear indicators of enhanced customer experience and satisfaction. When implemented effectively with responsibility, Gen AI can serve as a powerful driver of competitive advantage," Singh said.

In healthcare, it is powering telemedicine with multilingual, real-time consultations and remote triage. Automated transcription of medical consultations is also making claims faster and more transparent, with reported reductions of 20-30 per cent in loss adjustment expenses and a 10-12 per cent increase in early fraud detection.

The technology, which is still relatively new in the country, is already reshaping everything from how insurers interact with customers to how claims are processed.

While traditional AI has been valuable in data analysis, risk scoring, and fraud detection, Generative AI takes things further by creating synthetic data to improve small or incomplete datasets. This allows insurers to make more accurate decisions in underwriting and identify new fraud patterns that conventional systems might overlook.

The next stage will be driven by intelligent AI agents, autonomous systems that can keep learning, work in multiple languages, and make decisions instantly. These agents are already cutting operational costs by up to 30 per cent by handling routine tasks such as data entry, policy administration, and claims processing. They also offer round-the-clock support, tailor coverage options, and speed up claims resolution.

Insurers are also turning to Gen AI for proactive engagement. By spotting early warning signs, the systems can address issues before customers even raise a complaint, improving problem resolution and strengthening trust.

"Generative AI will play a defining role in India's pursuit of 'Insurance for All by 2047' by making insurance resilient, inclusive, and consumer-centric," Singh said, pointing to its role in on boarding, underwriting, and claims.

