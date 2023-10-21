Genesis Foundation and Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital, Palwal Unite to Address the Alarming Gap in Treating Congenital Heart Defects in Children

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 21: Genesis Foundation one of the leading NGOs that supports the treatment of underprivileged children born with congenital heart defects is pleased to announce a pivotal partnership with Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital, Palwal. Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital is one of the largest hospitals dedicated to providing free congenital heart defect treatment to children. This collaboration between the largest NGO and largest hospital working in this area aims to bridge the gap in access to life-saving treatment for underprivileged children born with a heart defect, making healthcare accessible to all.

Congenital heart Defects are one of the leading birth defects affecting more that 200,000 children in India. Tragically, only 25 per cent of these children currently receive the essential treatment they require. The staggering statistics paint a grim picture highlighting the urgent need for collective action and innovative solutions.

With improvements in medical care, most congenital heart defects can be treated and these children can live near normal lives. Timely diagnosis and treatment are critical, however. A large percentage of the facilities equipped to offer pediatric cardiac care are located in the private sector making the cost of treatment unaffordable for a large percentage of the families. A few Government hospitals and charitable hospitals like Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani provide completely free cardiac care interventions but the large number of children waiting for treatment puts tremendous pressure on these facilities.

The partnership is a remarkable initiative that will change the lives of countless children and their families. Sri Sathya Sai Hospital Palwal receives a large number of cases from the remotest parts of the country. Under the partnership, Genesis Foundation will financially support a few children each month to ensure they receive the crucial medical care they require. This will not only help alleviate the backlog of children waiting for treatment but also guarantee that children in urgent need of treatment can access it promptly. The collaboration underscores the shared commitment of both organisations to ensuring that no child is left without access to critical care.

Simran Sagar, Operations Director Genesis Foundation added, "We are excited to work with Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals, Palwal in this noble endeavour. With the large number of children waiting to access a treatment in India, a collaborative approach is needed to reach every child, especially the ones living in remote parts of the country where access to pediatric cardiac care facilities continues to be limited. We certain that with our joint efforts many more young lives can be transformed."

Gaurav Bhardwaj, Trust Officer at Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital Palwal said, "We believe in Healing Hearts, and Serving the Unserved. We offer life-saving cardiac surgeries Totally Free of Cost. We look forward to a collaborative model where we can welcome more partners to join us in the mission to reduce the National burden of this life-threatening Disease. We envision a collaborative model, uniting hands with partners like Genesis Foundation, to alleviate the national burden of this life-threatening disease. Together, we breathe life into compassion and usher in a healthier, heart-strong tomorrow for all."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor