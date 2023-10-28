Genesis Foundation Receives the FICCI Excellence Healthcare Award for Excellence in Community Engagement

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 28: Genesis Foundation was awarded the FICCI Excellence Healthcare Award at a ceremony held in New Delhi on October 26th. The Foundation received the award for the category "Excellence in Community Engagement." The FICCI Healthcare Excellence Awards was conceptualised in 2009, with an aim to felicitate organizations and individuals for their contributions to the industry by innovating for increased efficiency, affordability and improved performance of healthcare delivery at large.

Genesis Foundation is one of the largest NGOs that facilitates the medical treatment of underprivileged children born with a congenital heart defect pan -India. Despite being the most common birth defects treatment for congenital heart defects is not available to a large percentage of the children in India. Lack of access to pediatric cardiac care facilities, financial limitations and awareness are the principal reasons why many children either continue to lose their lives or face lifelong challenges.

The Foundation was established 22 years by Prema and Jyoti Sagar after they lost their second born son to a congenital heart defect. The Foundation works to ensure that every child gets access to lifesaving treatment irrespective of their socio-economic conditions. To achieve this the Foundation has set up partnerships with other NGOs and hospitals to reach the last child in the country.

This recognition is a testament to the Foundation's longstanding commitment to improving the lives of underprivileged children born with congenital heart defects and saving countless lives. Earlier this month the Foundation also received the 9th Dalmia CSR Impact Awards under the CSR implementing partner in the health care category.

"We are deeply humbled and grateful to receive this award. Our work is driven by a passion to ensure that no child's future is limited by their heart's condition, regardless of their economic background," said Operations Director, Simran Sagar Singh. "Building strong partnerships is an integral part of our work. Through this we build a bridge of hope that connects our Foundation's resources with the heart of the community, ensuring that every child's future is brighter."

