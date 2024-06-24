Genesys launches AI navigation map for auto, mobility industries

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 : Genesys International on Monday announced the launch of an Artificial Intelligence-powered navigation map, tailored specifically for the automotive and mobility sectors.

The company has claimed that it is the country's first AI-powered navigation map tailored specifically for automotive and mobility sectors.

According to the exchange filing, this innovative solution marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of the Indian automobile industry, introducing a new era of personalized driving experiences and sophisticated location intelligence.

According to a press release, the newly unveiled map by Genesys encompasses the largest navigable road network in India, spanning an impressive 8.3 million kilometres and including over 30 million points of interest (POIs).

This extensive coverage guarantees that drivers across the country can access precise and dependable navigation, significantly enhancing their overall driving experience.

Alongside the AI-powered navigation map, Genesys has introduced five cutting-edge products aimed at revolutionising the automotive and mobility industries.

Navigation with Augmented Reality (AR) integrates real-time data from the vehicle's dashcam and cameras, providing augmented reality overlays that guide drivers intuitively. AR technology enhances situational awareness by projecting navigation instructions and critical information directly onto the driver's view.

Utilising advanced AI, the product offers intelligent route planning and real-time adjustments. It features voice-activated assistance for seamless interaction, making navigation more intuitive and reducing driver distraction.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) with Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA)- compliant with Euro NCAP standards, the system includes advanced safety features like Lane Departure Warning and Traffic Sign Recognition.

The ISA helps ensure compliance with speed limits, enhancing road safety and comfort for drivers.

Integrated into the car's connected companion app, the marketplace allows car owners to purchase a variety of products and services directly from their vehicle. This not only adds convenience but also opens new revenue streams for Genesys and its partners.

Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) tracks driving behaviors to offer lower premiums for safer driving. By incentivizing safe driving practices, UBI benefits both drivers and insurance providers.

Sajid Malik, Chairman and Managing Director of Genesys International, expressed the company's vision and said, "With the launch of India's first AI-powered navigation map by Genesys, we are set to completely revamp the way the Indian geospatial sector operates. With features like Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), we are setting new benchmarks for safety and convenience on Indian roads. These technologies will alert drivers to speed limits, recognize traffic signs, assist with lane-keeping, and offer adaptive cruise control."

He added, "Coupled with this AI-powered map, our 3D Digital Twin shall allow us to produce HD maps that detail every aspect of the road environment, from elevation and road curvatures to lane markings and road signs. This level of detail is crucial for the safe operation of autonomous vehicles, addressing challenges such as poor visibility, urban canyons, and GPS-deprived zones. Looking ahead, we see a future where our maps will play a critical role in the transition to autonomous and electric vehicles."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor