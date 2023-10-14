Genie Bazaar Private Limited Wins Best Workplace Management Platform of the Year Award at Brand Empower's Industry Leaders Awards & Convention 2023

SRV Media

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14: More than 500+ delegates from India & overseas attended the prestigious Industry Leaders Awards 2023 at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai on 8th October 2023, including popular celebrities from the world of TV, Web, Bollywood, and digital space who graced the red carpet of ILA 2023.

Genie Bazaar Private Limited, a trailblazer in workplace management solutions, stood out as the highlight of the Industry Leaders Awards & Convention 2023, a grand event hosted by Brand Empower Pvt Ltd. Genie Bazaar Private Limited was proudly honored with the distinguished title of "Best Workplace Management Platform of the Year." The award was received by the founder Anil Ramchandani, who took the stage with pride and gratitude. In a brief statement, he expressed his elation, stating, "We are deeply honored to receive this award. We remain committed to providing cutting-edge solutions for the modern workplace." Genie Bazaar's recognition as the Best Workplace Management Platform is a well-deserved accolade. Its ability to seamlessly integrate into existing systems, centralize data, promote employee well-being, optimize workspaces, and scale with businesses of all sizes makes it a clear frontrunner in the field.

As organizations continue to adapt to the evolving needs of the modern workplace, Genie Bazaar stands as a beacon of innovation and excellence, setting the gold standard in workplace management. With clientele like Larsen & Toubro, Zomato, Razorpay, Siemens, Linkedin, Future Generali, Bytedance (TikTok), Jindal Stainless, and Cholamandalam amongst hundreds of others, it has become the go-to solution for workplace management.

India's most prestigious corporate award event the 2nd edition of Industry Leaders Awards 2023 was organized by Brand Empower Pvt Ltd in association with Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd. The star-studded event was graced by the glamorous diva, Shilpa Shetty Kundra as the chief guest, and Rithvik Dhanjani as the presenter & the anchor enhanced the audience's energy with his unique presentation style. The first edition of the Industry Leaders Awards 2022 was held on 20th November 2022 at Delhi NCR, where Sonali Bendre graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

At Industry Leaders Awards 2023, some of the notable awardees from the art & entertainment category included, Surveen Chawla, who received the award for "Best Actress OTT for Rana Naidu", Jennifer Winget awarded "Style Icon of The Year", Nia Sharma received "Fitness Icon of The Year", Arjun Bijlani won the award for "Favourite Anchor of The Year", Juhi Parmar was awarded the "Best Debut Actress OTT - Yeh Meri Family 2", Arjun Mathur won the award for "Outstanding Performer of The Year - Made in Heaven", Anita Hassanandani awarded with "Fan Favourite Star of The Year - Female", Sonnalli Seygall received "Fit & Fab Actor of The Year", Tina Datta won the award for "Best TV Actress - Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum", Dolly Singh received "Promising Debutant of the Year", and Manisha Rani awarded "Reality Show Entertainer of the Year". Besides this outstanding Entrepreneurs, Companies, Institutions, and Organizations from Manufacturing, Services, Education, Healthcare, Spiritual, Beauty & Wellness, Charity/NGO, Retail & Ecom, Start-up company, got honored for their creativity, innovation, quality, and excellent leadership in the respective industry.

Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, renowned for its expertise in market research, branding, and creative PR, reaffirmed its commitment to recognizing and promoting excellence through the Industry Leaders Awards. The event was organized in association with Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd- Digital Marketing Partner a prominent company founded in 2011 by Rahul Ranjan Singh. Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd played a pivotal role in ensuring the success of ILA 2023. Having served over 3000 clients from diverse industries and countries, Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd continues to be a leading force in the digital landscape.

