Gentle Monster: Grab TECNO CAMON 30 Series with massive 512GB ROM on May 23rd

New Delhi [India], May 22: The wait is finally over! TECNO, the global smartphone, just announced the sale of the smartphone that brings the photography revolution. The TECNO CAMON 30 Series sets new standards in mobile photography, emphasizing TECNO's commitment to capturing in style. Starting at an incredible price of Rs19,999, the highly awaited lineup includes the CAMON 30 5G available in two storage variants and the CAMON 30 Premier 5G.

With features such as India's first 100MP OIS Mode with 50MP AF Front Camera, Super Night Mode, and AI enhancements, CAMON 30 Series encourages users to "See what's never been seen" allowing users to capture the best possible video and photography effortlessly, turning every moment into a true masterpiece.

Get ready to embrace the extraordinary with the TECNO CAMON 30 Series, featuring the first-ever suede leather back that exudes sophistication and luxury. Inspired by the timeless aesthetics of professional cameras, the CAMON 30 Series flaunts a classic side-axis design, seamlessly blending modern technology with a touch of vintage charm.

Join the Revolution with the CAMON 30 Series!

The Speed Demon

TECNO CAMON 30 Premier packs a monstrous 12GB+12GB GB of LPDDR5x RAM, letting users multitask like a champion and switch between apps smoother than butter. Plus, the insane UFS3.1 based 512GB storage means users can download all the games, capture endless memories, and never worry about running out of space. This phone is a speed demon, built for those who refuse to compromise.

Night Slayer Performance

The CAMON 30 Premier isn't afraid of the dark. Thanks to the combination of the blazing-fast D8200 5G and the Polar Ace AI Image Processor, this phone captures light like a champ, turning dark scenes into crystal-clear memories. So go ahead, party all night and capture those epic moments without a hitch!

Triple-Camera Excellence

Whether capturing the intricate details of a bird from afar or the vast beauty of a sunset, the 50MP Sony IMX890, the 50MP 3X Periscope lens with 60X Hyper Zoom and the 50MP Ultra Wide camera have users covered. Never miss a perfect selfie againthe 50MP front camera with Eye-Tracking Autofocus ensures every shot is sharp and professional. Additionally, the AI Generative models create over 480 unique AI Styles in real-time, enhancing your photos like never before.

Price and Availability

The TECNO CAMON 30 Series is here to redefine how you capture and experience life's most vibrant moments and the sale starts 23rd May. CAMON 30 5G, 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage variant will be available for purchase at Rs22,999 and the 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage variant at Rs26,999. Users can enjoy an instant bank discount of Rs3,000 on both variants, snagging them for an effective price of just Rs19,999 and Rs23,999, respectively as part of a limited-time launch offer. The CAMON 30 Premier 5G 12GB RAM + 512GB is available at Rs39,999 and users can grab the device with Rs3,000 off effectively bringing the price down to Rs36,999! Additionally, the brand is offering complimentary goodies worth Rs 4,999 for both online and offline customers.

ABOUT TECNO

TECNO is an innovative technology brand with operations in 70+ countries and regions across five continents. Since its launch, TECNO has been revolutionizing the digital experience in emerging global markets, relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest technologies. Today, TECNO has developed into a recognized leader in its target markets, delivering state-of-the-art innovation through a wide range of smartphones, smart wearables, laptops, tablets, HiOS operating systems, and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of "Stop At Nothing," TECNO is committed to unlocking the best and newest technologies for forward-looking individuals. By creating stylish, intelligent products, TECNO inspires consumers worldwide to never stop pursuing their best selves and best futures.

For more information, please visit TECNO's official site: https://www.tecno-mobile.in/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2419408/TECNO_CAMON_3O.jpg

