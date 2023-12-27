GenWorks EStore - India's Leading Health ECommerce Platform for Advanced Medical Products

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 27: GenWorks is a healthcare solutions provider that uses digitization to improve specialist access to the last mile of the country. The company works consistently to create a strong impact by connecting all patients to specialists at the need of the hour. Working on the belief that digital interventions can realign conventional healthcare practices to make them more patient-centric, equitable, and inclusive, GenWorks makes healthcare more accessible and affordable.

To ensure that healthcare supplies reach the last mile of India, GenWorks Health started an e-commerce platform called GeWorks E-Store that allows customers to access medical equipment and supplies efficiently. With this E-Store, GenWorks aims to provide premium quality healthcare, medical supplies, consumable products, and instruments to be delivered across India which is why the company makes persistent efforts to enhance the e-commerce platform. The company has many sales agents who reach out to customers including Doctors, Physicians, and Laboratories. GenWorks EStore, the e-commerce platform of GenWorks Health was started in Q '3 2019 to offer an online platform where customers can look for all products and order them online. The e-commerce platform has solution segments from Women's and Child Health, Laboratory Solutions, Respiratory Solutions, Consumables, Digital Solutions, Educational Solutions, Services Parts and Accessories, and Treatment Solutions.

GenWorks has scaled up the e-commerce platform in terms of building traffic and bringing more consumers so that the products and services can reach the last mile. For increasing awareness, GenWorks has also lined up initiatives that are aimed at enhancing the reach of the e-commerce platform. The idea is to make the platform accessible to as many customers as possible. From improving content to making navigation simpler for the customers, efforts have been made to ensure that customers reach the website and find it easy to place orders.

GenWorks stands at the forefront offering a one-stop solution for high-quality medical products delivered with efficiency and reliability. GenWorks E-Store boasts an extensive range of medical products catering to diverse needs for enhancing healthcare delivery and improving overall well-being. The E-Store features a user-friendly interface designed for seamless navigation. Customers can easily explore the product catalogue gaining access to detailed product descriptions, specifications, and user reviews. The responsive design ensures a smooth experience on various devices, making it convenient for users on the go.

GenWorks understands the importance of informed decision-making in healthcare. Hence, GenWorks E-Store integrates rich content, package type, product code, package size, and advantages of the products. This content not only serves as a valuable resource for our customers but also positions GenWorks as a trusted authority in the healthcare space. Prospective customers can easily find the EStore when searching for relevant medical products thanks to our strategic use of keywords and industry-specific optimizations. This commitment to visibility underscores our dedication to making a positive impact on the healthcare landscape.

For improving customer engagement, GenWorks E-store has different micro-sites. In addition, the product detail page has also been optimised to ensure that the customers have a much better idea of all that a product is capable of offering. GenWorks is also working towards making improvements to the product pages by adding various affordability levers like the no-cost EMI, return policies, faster delivery, and customer feedback.

The GenWorks EStore has a firm goal to offer better reach, quick delivery, availability, and efficiency. It is created for last-mile delivery to all customers so that all solutions can reach the doorsteps of customers. Ganesh Prasad, Founder, MD & CEO GenWorks said "GenWorks believes in a robust supply chain and the GenWorks EStore is doing everything to ensure that the E-Commerce Platform has a streamlined distribution of medical equipment and supplies to all its customers. It continues to effectively offer easy, affordable, and accessible healthcare equipment to customers up to the last mile to improve the healthcare infrastructure in the country."

GenWorks is a leading healthcare solutions provider committed to enhancing healthcare access and outcomes. With a mission to improve healthcare for all, GenWorks offers a range of innovative solutions that support healthcare professionals in providing top-tier care to patients.

