Geological Survey of India hosts national conference to ramp up focus on critical minerals

New Delhi [India] August 8 : As part of the Geological Survey of India's (GSI) 175th Foundation Day celebrations, India's growing urgency to secure critical mineral resources took center stage at a national conference inaugurated in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. The two-day event opened on August 7 and brought together stakeholders, policymakers, academic institutions, and industry leaders to chart a roadmap for India's mineral future.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Prof. Rajesh Kumar Verma, vice chancellor of Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya and chief guest of the event, emphasized the pressing need to accelerate exploration and reduce India's reliance on mineral imports. He added that GSI's contributions have been instrumental in building the country's mineral sector from the ground up.

The director general of GSI, Asit Saha, reflected upon the organization's evolution over 175 years, from early coal exploration to a globally recognized body in advanced geoscientific domains. He underlined the significance of the National Critical Mineral Mission and warned of intensifying international competition. He urged closer collaboration between GSI, academia, and industry to ensure India's energy independence and technological advancement.

Supporting this collaborative vision, I.D. Narayan, CMD of Mineral Exploration and Consultancy Limited (MECL), highlighted joint exploration efforts between MECL and GSI, including projects in Zambia. He called for turning India's geological promise into strategic resource strength through innovation and partnerships. He outlined the shared vision of self-reliance in translating India's mineral potential into tangible assets.

Dheeraj Pande, director of the Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research (AMD), pointed to the indispensable role of atomic and rare earth minerals in supporting the country's energy and digital sectors. He applauded GSI's proactive stance and advocated for tighter alignment across agencies to unlock hidden mineral wealth.

Technical sessions throughout the day spanned themes like mineral system modeling, exploration tools, recycling, and sustainable mining, underscoring a growing recognition of the role of geoscience in national development. Researchers and experts presented findings aimed at shaping future strategies for mineral security.

