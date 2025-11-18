Geological Survey of India's global seminar to kick off in Jaipur on Thursday

New Delhi, Nov 18 The Geological Survey of India (GSI) is organising an international seminar on 'Unearthing the Past, Shaping the Future: 175 Years of GSI' this week at the Rajasthan International Centre in Jaipur as part of its year-long commemoration of 175 years of service to the nation, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

The international seminar on November 20–21 will bring together experts from India and abroad to deliberate on emerging challenges, technological advancements, and the future trajectory of geosciences.

The two-day technical programme features nine plenary lectures, 19 special lectures, and over 300 scientific and poster presentations across 11 thematic areas. Eminent scientists from the British Geological Survey (BGS), United States Geological Survey (USGS), Geoscience Australia, and leading universities such as Lancaster University (UK), University of Michigan (USA), University of Texas (USA), and the Italian National Research Council will take part in the seminar, the statement said.

An exhibition showcasing cutting-edge technologies, geospatial tools, and innovative solutions by premier institutions and industries will be held alongside the seminar. The event will also include the signing of MoUs with IIT Bombay and IIT Kharagpur, strengthening collaboration in frontier geoscience research and capacity building.

The event will be inaugurated G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Coal and Mines. Piyush Goyal, Secretary, Union Ministry of Mines, and T. Ravikanth, Principal Secretary, Mines and Petroleum, will be among the top officials at the ceremony, according to the statement.

The seminar will be led by Asit Saha, Director General, GSI and Vijay V. Mugal, Additional Director General and head of department, Western Region and chairman of the seminar, along with senior officials, eminent geoscientists, and delegates from across India and abroad.

Established in 1851, GSI has played a foundational role in geological mapping, mineral exploration, identification of critical and strategic minerals, geohazard studies, and advancing geoscientific research for national development.

The international seminar marks a significant milestone in GSI’s legacy, reaffirming its commitment to scientific excellence, sustainable resource development, and global knowledge exchange as it enters its 175th year of dedicated service to the nation, the statement added.

