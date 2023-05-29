Gera Developments appoints Gulzar Malhotra as CEO, enhances Leadership team to fuel growth

Hunk Golden and Media

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 29: Gera Developments, pioneers of the real estate business and the award-winning creators of premium residential and commercial projects in Pune, Goa, Bengaluru and California, has announced the appointment of Gulzar Malhotra, as its Chief Executive Officer. Gera Developments has hired a non family CEO to successfully drive the company's operations with continued focus on customer centricity and to build on the other core values of trust, innovation and quality. This is a big move considering that the company is at an inflection point of witnessing exponential growth in the Pune realty market and transformational changes within the organisation. Gulzar Malhotra will report to Rohit Gera, Managing Director, Gera Developments.

Commenting on the CEO appointment, Rohit Gera, Managing Director of Gera Developments, said, "We are excited to welcome Gulzar Malhotra as our first non-family CEO. Malhotra brings with him a wealth of experience in the real estate industry, having previously held leadership positions in several prestigious companies. Being an Architect and having worked in Architecture, real estate development, consulting and private equity, Gulzar's comprehensive understanding of the development value chain, from project feasibility to construction management and sales, real estate advisory & valuation positions him well to steer Gera Development's to scale greater heights. It is a milestone for any family business when the mantle is handed over to a non-family member to take the business to greater heights. We are at an inflection point from a growth perspective and I am confident that his strategic approach, coupled with his ability to motivate and communicate, will contribute significantly to our continued growth and success. I wish him all the best as he embarks on this journey of steering the company to create a sustainable business with sales and profit growth and value for all stakeholders in the coming decade."

Commenting on joining Gera Developments, Gulzar Malhotra said "I am delighted to join Gera Developments which has been at the forefront of driving innovation in the real estate industry for over five decades. It's an honor to get an opportunity to lead this exceptional team, which has augmented Gera's vision over the years. I look forward to building upon Gera Developments' brand philosophy of Let's Outdo whilst embracing the company's core value of always putting the customer first. Collectively, we shall continue to innovate, create and deliver quality with a focus on trust and transparency. Over the years, integration of technology across the development value chain, has helped us in redefining real estate industry standards and we shall continue to improvise on the same to create bespoke spaces which enhance our customer's living experience."

With over two decades of experience across the entire real estate value chain from concept to delivery, Gulzar Malhotra brings a wealth of knowledge of development, finance, risk management & advisory across asset classes. As a part of the senior management of various national & multinational organizations, he has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills & business acumen. His understanding of real estate & methodical approach to development has aided in devising & implementing efficient organizational systems and processes which have optimized project evaluation, cash flow management, sales & marketing, construction planning and resource management.

Gera Developments Private Limited, a 52-year, reputed brand, one of the pioneers of the real estate business in Pune, is recognized as the creator of premium residential and commercial projects in Pune and Goa and has now marked its global presence through developments in California, USA.

GDPL prides itself on providing long-term enjoyment to customers by having a distinct 'customer-first approach. The philosophy of GDPL is "Let's Outdo," which rests on the trinity of innovation, transparency, and enhancing customer experience. It is at the heart of GDPL's effort to infuse innovation and transparency in real estate and home building, with an unwavering focus on meeting the shifting lifestyle dynamics of their customers while upholding the premium living experience. Accordingly, there are many 'firsts' that stand to GDPLs credit.

The company introduced a 5-Year Warranty on Real Estate consisting of Preventive Maintenance & Repairs and provision of Insurance of buildings way back in 2004 for the first time in India. RERA mandated the same only in 2017. And GDPL has now introduced India's first & only 7-year warranty in real estate. It has designed and launched the pathbreaking concept, the award-winning ChildCentric® Homes, which has revolutionized the real estate sector for both the developer and the home buyer. Other revolutionary and highly successful product lines have been IntelliplexesTM, SkyVillasTM, and The Imperium series.

These products are matched by the services of the GeraWorld® Mobile App, which brings speed, convenience, and transparency to the buyer and enhances the customer experience. GDPL has also recently launched the Club Outdo initiative, a tech-driven loyalty and referral programme that provides multiple benefits, offers, and community engagement opportunities to existing and new customers.

The company emphasizes delivering value-added experiences to customers and is driven by trust, quality, customer first, and innovation. The projects are designed around the evolving needs of their customers. The company has won several national and international awards on both the product and service front. GDPL also continues to be certified as 'India's Great Mid-Size Workplaces' by the Great Places to Work (GPTW) Institute for the sixth straight year in a row. GDPL has also ranked #18 on the list of Best Small and Medium Companies to Work for in Asia in 2021.

GDPL envisions bringing out the best of real estate in India. As it redefines new standards of service orientation, product innovation, real estate marketing, and brand building, it is consistently generating fresh value for its stakeholders and raising the bar for the industry.

