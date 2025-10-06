Gera Developments Hosts Inspiring "Meet The Icon - Shiamak Davar" At Gera's Joy On The Treetops, Hinjawadi

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 6: Gera Developments Private Limited (GDPL), pioneers of real estate business, and the award-winning creators of premium residential and commercial projects in Pune, Goa and Bengaluru, and California (USA), hosted an unforgettable evening with India's celebrated choreographer and performing arts visionary, Shiamak Davar, at its flagship project Gera's Joy on the Treetops, Hinjawadi.

The exclusive "Meet the Icon" event brought together residents of Gera's ChildCentric®Homes and guests for an evening of dance, inspiration, and community celebration. Families enjoyed an interactive dance session where children and parents took to the floor alongside Shiamak Davar.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kumar Gera, Chairman, Gera Developments said, "Our goal is to create opportunities for children to explore diverse disciplines and discover their true calling. We believe a home should not only offer comfort and security but also act as a platform for growthwhere young minds can learn, experiment, and shine. With ChildCentric® Homes, our vision has always been to partner with India's most inspiring icons, bringing world-class training and guidance right into the community and our teams have actively engaged with families to deliver this over the last 10 years. By bringing experts like Shiamak Davar into our fold, we are creating platforms that allow children to explore, experiment, and ultimately find their true calling."

Shiamak Davar added, "What excites me about this partnership with Gera's ChildCentric® Homes is the accessibility it creates. For families, world-class training in dance and the performing arts is being brought right to their doorstep. My advice to parents is simple, encourage your children to pursue what they love, whether it is performing arts or sports. With quality guidance and a nurturing environment, every child can shine."

A key highlight of the evening was an engaging fireside chat between Mr. Kumar Gera and Shiamak Davar, where the two spoke about the power of partnerships in nurturing talent and creating meaningful opportunities for children. Shiamak reflected on his own struggles in breaking stereotypes around dance and emphasised how supportive ecosystems, like those created at ChildCentric® Homes can give children the courage to follow their passions. He also praised Gera's consistency in delivering quality, drawing parallels with the discipline and high standards that have sustained his global academies for decades.

This event further cements Gera's commitment to providing residents with a holistic lifestyle that blends premium living with opportunities for learning and growth. Gera's ChildCentric® Homes have partnered with leading luminaries, including Shankar Mahadevan, Pullela Gopichand, Mahesh Bhupathi, Bhaichung Bhutia, Rohit Sharma, Nisha Millet and Shiamak Davarto bring world-class coaching in performing arts, sports, and personal development directly to their communities.

About Gera's ChildCentric® Homes

Gera's ChildCentric® Homes have created a unique category in the Real Estate sector by providing its residents with not only a premium home and infrastructure but also facilities to ensure safety, convenience, fun, and development for children in the form of a state-of-the-art clubhouse, along with celebrity-led academies. Amongst the many features provided at Gera's ChildCentric® Homes are the tie-ups with world-class celebrity academies for professional coaching in the field of sports, arts, and personal development, making learning a fun-filled experience. Gera Developments has roped in India's best to offer intellectual, physical, and vocational coaching, right on the housing society premises. Shankar Mahadevan Academy, Shiamak Davar's Institute for Performing Arts, Mahesh Bhupathi Tennis Academies, and Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools, are some of the celebrity-led academies that are currently active across Gera's projects, forming an impressive array of choices offered to the children.

About Gera Developments Private Limited:

Gera Developments Private Limited (GDPL), a reputed brand for over 50 years, is one of the pioneers of the Real Estate business in Pune. Recognised as the creators of premium residential and commercial projects in Pune, Goa and Bengaluru, the brand has established a global presence through developments in California, USA. GDPL prides itself on providing long-term value to customers, by having a distinct customer-first approach. The philosophy at Gera of "Let's Outdo" rests on the trinity of Innovation, Transparency, and Enhanced Customer Experience. It is at the heart of Gera's effort to infuse innovation and transparency in Real Estate and home building, with an unwavering focus on meeting the shifting lifestyle dynamics of their customers, while upholding the premium living experience. Accordingly, there are many 'firsts' that stand to Gera's credit.

The company introduced a 5-Year Warranty on Real Estate, consisting of Preventive Maintenance & Repairs, and provision of insurance on buildings way back in 2004 for the first time in India. RERA mandated the same only in 2017. Gera also introduced India's first and only 7-year warranty in Real Estate. They have designed and launched a pathbreaking concept, the award-winning ChildCentric® Homes, which revolutionised the Real Estate sector for both, the developer and the home buyer. Other revolutionary and highly successful product lines have been IntelliplexesTM, SkyVillasTM, and The Imperium series. In their 50th year, the company launched yet another first-of-its-kind industry initiativeGera's Home Equity Powerby providing financial flexibility to customers to withdraw funds from their prior payments to meet financial emergencies.

These products are matched by the services of the GeraWorld® Mobile App, which brings speed, convenience, and transparency to the buyer, enhancing customer experience. Gera has also launched the Club Outdo initiative, a tech-driven loyalty and referral program that provides multiple benefits, offers, and community engagement opportunities to existing and new customers.

The company emphasises delivering value-added experiences to customers, with projects designed around the evolving needs of their customers. Driven by trust, quality, a customer-first mindset, and innovation, the brand has won several national and international awards on both, the product and service fronts.

Gera continues to be ranked amongst the Top 50 Great Mid-Size WorkplacesTM 2024 in India by the Great Place to Work® (GPTW) Institute for seven years in a row. This year, we have also been proudly recognised as one of India's Best WorkplacesTM in Real Estate Industry and India's Best WorkplacesTM in Building a Culture of Innovation for All.

Gera envisions raising the standards of Real Estate in India. As we redefine new standards of service orientation, product innovation, real estate marketing, and brand building, we are consistently generating fresh value for its stakeholders, while setting new benchmarks for the industry.

