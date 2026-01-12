German business leaders highlight growing Indo-German partnership, praise India's global trajectory

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 12 : German business leaders and industry executives have underscored the strength of India-Germany relations, highlighting trust, shared values, and expanding opportunities for collaboration across innovation, aerospace, defence, manufacturing, and sustainable mobility.

Airbus CEO Michael Schoellhorn described India and Germany as "natural partners" in today's global landscape, noting that the bilateral relationship is firmly rooted in trust and common democratic values. He pointed to future-oriented sectors such as innovation, aerospace, and defence as key areas where cooperation between the two countries can deepen further.

Echoing similar sentiments, Dr Ralf Wintergerst, CEO of Giesecke+Devrient, said that combining German precision with India's scale and talent could enable both nations to create transformative global solutions. He emphasised that such complementarities position the partnership for long-term success.

Susanne Renate Kunschert, a director of PILZ INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED, called Prime Minister Narendra Modi her role model as she learns a lot from him. She also stated that Prime Minister Modi has built a very strong foundation for India from which it can only succeed.

Bertram Kawlath, a prominent German entrepreneur and the current President of the VDMAthe largest industry association for mechanical engineering in Europe has praised Prime Minister Modi for his accurate assessment of the potential of Indo-German collaboration. He emphasised that a strategic partnership between German machinery manufacturers and Indian equipment producers could drive substantial growth in the global equipment market.

Arnd Franz, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of the MAHLE Group, a leading global automotive supplier, has commended India's rapid progress in sustainable mobility, noting that the country is advancing faster than many major economies.

He highlighted India's pragmatic approach to the green transition, particularly the accelerated rollout of E20 fuel blends and biofuels, as a powerful example for the world, leveraging multiple pathways, including ethanol, hydrogen, and electrification.

Franz emphasised that this multi-fuel strategy offers a balanced and realistic model for global decarbonization. Furthermore, he expressed strong optimism about India's potential to become a key exporter in the automotive and components sectors, positioning the country as a vital contributor to the global economy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz met with the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) from both countries at the India-Germany CEOs Forum in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Notably, the total bilateral trade between India and Germany in goods and services reached USD 51.23 billion in 2024-25. Germany is India's largest trading partner in EU.

Germany accounts for roughly one-fourth of India's trade with the European Union, reinforcing its position as India's leading EU trading partner. Indo-German trade in services rose by 12.5% in FY 2024-25, reaching a record USD 16.65 bn.

Germany is the 9th largest foreign direct investor in India, with cumulative FDI inflows of USD 15.40 billion from April 2000 to June 2025. German investments in India during FY 2024-25 amounted to USD 469 million.

