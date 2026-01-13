German Chancellor Merz visits Bosch campus in Bengaluru

New Delhi, Jan 13 German Chancellor Friedrich Merz visited the Bosch campus at Adugodi in Bengaluru on Tuesday as part of his first official visit to India -- highlighting the growing economic and technological partnership between India and Germany.

He also visited the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering at the Indian Institute of Science, although media access was not permitted at either location.

According to a statement from Bosch in Bengaluru, the Chancellor’s visit reflected the strong ties between the two countries, particularly in the areas of mobility, manufacturing and innovation.

The visit also underlined the important role played by German companies in India’s growth and technology ecosystem.

Guruprasad Mudlapur, President of the Bosch Group in India and Managing Director of Bosch Limited, welcomed the German delegation at the company’s India headquarters and showcased key innovations developed in the region.

“Bosch felt honoured to host Chancellor Merz, adding that the visit reaffirmed India’s position as a global hub for technological innovation and economic growth,” he said.

Mudlapur described the visit as a moment of pride for Bosch and said it stood as a strong symbol of the partnership between India and Germany.

“During the visit, the delegation was introduced to several advanced technologies being developed by Bosch,” he added.

As part of the showcase, the guests experienced Bosch’s H2ICE demonstrator truck, which runs on a hydrogen-based internal combustion engine and features a fully integrated powertrain and telematics system.

Bosch said it is working closely with its German operations to support the hydrogen transition and promote zero-emission, sustainable mobility solutions.

The delegation was also briefed on Bosch’s software innovations, including AIShield, an artificial intelligence security solution designed to improve the safety, protection and reliability of AI systems.

Bosch said these technologies reflect its focus on future-ready mobility and digital solutions, aligned with global sustainability goals.

