German industry leaders laud India-Germany cooperation at CEOs Forum

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 12 : German industry leaders expressed strong optimism regarding the future of bilateral trade and innovation following the India-Germany CEOs Forum held in Gujarat.

Business executives highlighted the expanding cooperation between the two nations as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz met with top industry representatives to review economic ties.

Alicia Lindner, CEO of Annemarie Borlind, underscored the potential for deeper collaboration during her interactions with the media. Lindner noted that the current period offers a specific window for business growth between the two countries.

"I totally agree that India and Germany can very strongly cooperate, and the PM said that 'now is the time for it'. I look forward to be a part of it," Lindner said. Her remarks aligned with the official sentiment that German companies maintain a long-standing presence in the Indian market, reflecting sustained investor confidence.

The manufacturing and technology sectors also reported significant progress in operational synergy. Karl Bitzer, Managing Director of DELO Industrial Adhesives, noted the rapid pace of development across various industrial segments. Bitzer pointed toward institutional changes as catalysts for further investment.

"The cooperation between India and Germany is growing dramatically in several areas. The upcoming Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and reduced regulatory barriers will provide a significant boost to bilateral business ties," Bitzer said. He further observed that India is increasingly becoming a center for high-tech innovation and substantial research.

In addition to trade volume, the speed of implementation remains a focal point for German leadership. Karlotta Grundobler, CEO of ELIOG, emphasized the need for efficient communication to facilitate joint ventures. Grundobler spoke about the ongoing efforts to strengthen ties with Indian firms and praised the current reform trajectory. "I am loving the optimism about the growth and future...I appreciate PM Modi taking big steps to make changes real," she stated. The executive highlighted that industrial automation and drive technology offer significant avenues for future joint projects.

The economic stability resulting from these partnerships is seen as a primary benefit for both workforces. Jonas Marggraf, Managing Director of Fintiba GmbH, remarked that the alignment between German and Indian leadership creates predictable pathways for trade. Marggraf described the strengthening ties as a mutually beneficial arrangement for both economies. "Both leaders worked towards reliable pathways for trade and mutual benefit. This is a triple win situation benefitting both countries and its people," Marggraf noted during his media briefing.

The forum took place against the backdrop of bilateral trade reaching a record high of over 50 billion dollars, with both leaders emphasizing the role of technology and renewable energy in future partnerships.

The forum concluded with the signing of several Memorandums of Understanding in the presence of PM Modi and Chancellor Merz. Discussions between the two leaders covered a broad spectrum of sectors including defense, security, and sustainable development.

Germany is the 9th largest foreign direct investor in India, with cumulative FDI inflows of USD 15.40 billion from April 2000 to June 2025. German investments in India during FY 2024-25 amounted to USD 469 million.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor