German National Tourist Board intensifies efforts to attract Indian travellers

New Delhi [India], October 23 : The German National Tourist Board (GNTB) is intensifying its efforts to tap into the rapidly growing Indian outbound travel market, unveiling strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening ties with Indian travellers and the tourism industry.

According to GNTB, during a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday, GNTB CEO Petra Hedorfer discussed the organization's plans to build on the strong foundation of nearly two decades of engagement in India, highlighting the expansion of market-specific activities and collaborative programs with the German travel industry.

Hedorfer said, "We have been working the Indian market with a sales agency for two decades. In 2015, we initiated an India pool for the first time, which has been extremely successful in supporting the activities of German partners in India. The number of overnight stays by Indian guests in Germany rose by almost 40 per cent from 693,000 to 962,000 by 2019."

He added, "With a new edition of the India Pool and market-specific activities, we are building bridges between the demand from Indian travellers and the tourism offering in Germany. In view of the changing conditions - especially technological developments - we are also organizing a high-profile delegation trip with top managers from the German travel industry next spring with the GNTB India Digital Travel Knowledge Tour."

The flow of Indian travellers to Germany has been on a steady upward trajectory, with a notable increase even after the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2023, Indian visitors accounted for 826,000 overnight stays in hotels and guesthouses, marking a 33 per cent rise compared to the previous year. This swift recovery rate of 86 per cent places the Indian market as the fastest-recovering Asian country in terms of German tourism.

Looking ahead, forecasts by Tourism Economics project that Indian travellers will generate 1.6 million overnight stays annually in Germany by the end of the decade.

The market also holds considerable economic potential, as IPK International estimates that Indian tourists spent approximately 900 million euros in Germany in 2023.

As part of its expanded initiatives, the GNTB will host the "India Digital Travel Knowledge Tour" from May 4 to 9, 2025. This delegation trip will bring together CEOs from Germany's travel sector with innovative Indian tech and travel companies in cities like Delhi, Bangalore, and Mumbai.

The GNTB is also launching targeted campaigns to cater to specific segments of the Indian market. The "Live like a local" project invites Indian influencers to explore German regions' local customs and traditions, sharing authentic experiences with their followers.

The initiative includes an interactive travel guide tailored to users' preferences, tapping into the high digital engagement of Indian tourists.

Additionally, Germany's scenic venues are being promoted for Indian wedding events, with a dedicated campaign aimed at attracting lavishly organized celebrations to the country.

In 2025, the GNTB will reintroduce the India Pool, a collaborative effort with the German travel industry, primarily composed of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

