Germany IKA Culinary Olympic 2024 Gold medal winner Shreya Aneesh Met Chief Minister M.K.Stalin on her achievement in Display & Live Carving Category

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 19: The chief minister of Tamil Nadu M.K.Stalin met Chennai-based student Shreya Aneesh at the camp office and blessed her for representing India and securing Gold Medal at the Culinary Olympics 2024 held in Germany. Shreya Aneesh carved the portrait of CM and presented the same to him which was accepted and appreciated graciously. Also present were R.Boominathan - Chairman, Chennais Amirta International Institute of Hotel Management, Kavitha Nandakumar - CEO, and Carving Trainer Chef Karthik.

Shreya Aneesh is doing her second year BSC course at the prestigious Institute Chennais Amirta, a pioneer institute in the field of Hotel management for the past 14 years is to be noted. IKA/Culinary Olympics is organised once in every four years. Its beginnings dating back to 1900, the Olympics is the oldest - as well as the largest and most diverse, international culinary arts competition in the world.

However, no Indian had won a gold medal in these 124 years. Along with student Shreya Aneesh of the Chennai campus, who won 1 gold and 2 silver medals, other students from the Bengaluru campus of Chennais Amirta, won medals. Shreya Aneesh won in the categories of displaying and in live carving of fruits and vegetables and others secured the medals in the live carving category. The Culinary event was attended by more than 2000 professionals from 67 countries for participating under various events including Culinary art, Architectural fruit and vegetable carving, Pastry art to name a few.

Shreya Aneesh has also previously won a Bronze medal at the Culinary Malaysia '23 and one Gold in the recently concluded AAHAR competitions held at Delhi.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor