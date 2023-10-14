Get a moneyview Personal Loan on Bajaj Markets and Fund Urgent Needs Easily

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 14: moneyview Personal Loans are now available on Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. One can easily get personalised loans from moneyview, to meet their financial goals on Bajaj Markets.

With an intuitive application process, one can reap the benefits of a quick loan approval and disbursement. In fact, these collateral-free loans can be availed of, at nominal interest rates starting at 1.33 per cent per month.

A notable perk is that an individual can get funds credited to their accounts within 6 hours post approval, making it an ideal solution to fund emergencies.

Here's a quick overview of moneyview Personal Loan interest rates, amount offered and other details.

Disclaimer: The loan details are subject to change at the lender's discretion. Contact the lender before availing the personal loan.

Individuals can find out more about the other loan charges, online. This helps ensure transparency throughout the process and enables informed decision-making.

To avail the moneyview Personal Loan, one can visit the Bajaj Markets' website or download the app. All application steps can be handled digitally, and it is completely secure.

Besides loans from leading lenders, the platform also grants access to various financial products.

