Get Adventure Cover on Bajaj Markets: Celebrate the Spirit of World Tourism Day

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 29: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is proud to announce a special celebration of World Tourism Day by introducing an exclusive Adventure Cover for travellers. This innovative insurance product is designed to provide comprehensive protection for adventurers seeking thrills and exploration while exploring the world.

World Tourism Day, celebrated annually on September 27th, promotes the importance of tourism and its role in driving social, cultural, and economic development worldwide. Bajaj Markets is taking this opportunity to align with the spirit of this global celebration by offering travellers a reliable solution for their adventurous journeys.

The Adventure Cover, available at a premium of Rs.620 only, offers a range of benefits to adventurous travellers:

1. Coverage for Adventure Sports: Adventure enthusiasts can now embark on activities like mountain climbing, skydiving, scuba diving, and more with the confidence of knowing they are protected against unforeseen incidents.

2. Emergency Medical Assistance: In the event of an injury or medical emergency during an adventure trip, policyholders can rely on Bajaj Markets to provide swift and effective medical assistance.

Adventure Cover by Bajaj Markets is available for purchase through their website and the app. It is a testament to the company's commitment to providing innovative and customer-centric insurance solutions. Bajaj Markets invites travellers to embark on their adventures with peace of mind, knowing they are covered by the Adventure Cover.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor