New Delhi [India], November 7: Diwali is a joyous occasion - the perfect time to spend quality moments with loved ones. And often, quality time means indulging in delicious food, especially during the festive season. However, all that overindulgence can lead to digestive discomfort, fatigue, increased cravings, and a lingering sense of guilt once the festivities are over. You may find yourself looking for ways to naturally detox your body.

Renowned nutritionist and founder of Freedom Wellness Management - Naaznin Husein, brings you six tried-and-true tips to help you feel better, both physically and mentally, guiding you back towards a healthier you after the festive season. Psst... no crash diets here!

1. Set realistic goals and track your progress

Getting back on track with health and fitness goals post-Diwali may seem daunting, so take it slow. Start with achievable goals suited to your current lifestyle and fitness level. Include balanced meals, yoga, or any physical activity that fits your schedule, and track your progress regularly. Monitoring progress can help maintain motivation and ensure consistency.

2. Eat a healthy meal

Rather than depriving yourself, opt for a nutritious, wholesome meal rich in vitamins, fiber, and other essential nutrients. According to the National Institute of Nutrition's latest dietary guidelines for Indians, nuts like walnuts are key players in a 'healthy meal'! They not only support your immune system and heart but also aid overall wellbeing. Men should aim for 40-45g of nuts daily, while women should target 30-40g daily.[1]. Additionally, practice portion control and reduce sugar and salt intake to stay on track with your health goals.

3. Drink plenty of water

Never underestimate the power of hydration! A balanced diet alone isn't enough - increasing your water intake post-festivities is crucial. Water flushes toxins from your body and boosts immunity. It can also help reduce bloating, promote satiety, improve skin, maintain energy levels, regulate body temperature, and more.

4. Get moving

Exercise plays a vital role not only in physical fitness but also in mental wellbeing. After days of festive indulgence, it's time to 'indulge' in some workout time. Start small - go for a morning walk, practice light yoga or cardio at home, or adopt basic strength training. Regular movement will help improve both your physical and mental health. Consider finding a workout buddy for extra motivation.

5. Snack smart

Practice intelligent snacking with California walnuts! While no single food can meet all your nutritional needs, walnuts come close. A handful (around 28g) contains 4g of protein, 2g of fiber, and 2.5g of plant-based omega-3 ALA. These nutrients benefit support heart [2], brain [3], and gut health [4].

Along with these practical tips, incorporating mindfulness and meditation into your routine can significantly enhance your health. Remember, a healthy mind fosters a healthy body. The post-festive season presents a perfect opportunity to prioritize self-care. By following these essential guidelines, you can effectively get back on track. So, why wait? Commit to embracing a healthier lifestyle, one step at a time.

