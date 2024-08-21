Get Car Insurance on Bajaj Markets and Drive Safely in the Rainy Season

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 21: Individuals looking for car insurance from some of the popular insurers in the market, can find it on Bajaj Markets, a leading digital financial marketplace. With heavy rainfall and reduced visibility, the risk of accidents and car damage significantly increases. Thus, it is ideal to enhance the protection with the ideal car insurance. Premiums for car insurance start at Rs.2,094.

Common car damages during monsoon include:

* Waterlogging: Excessive rainfall can lead to waterlogging, causing engine damage if the vehicle is driven through deep water.

* Electrical Short Circuits: Water entering the electrical system can cause short circuits, leading to malfunctions and potential fire hazards.

* Rust and Corrosion: Prolonged exposure to moisture can accelerate rust and corrosion, damaging the vehicle's body and components.

* Skidding and Loss of Control: Slippery roads can cause vehicles to skid, resulting in accidents and potential collisions.

To protect a vehicle from these risks, it is essential to have comprehensive car insurance. Bajaj Markets provides access to a wide range of car insurance plans offered by various insurers. These are tailored to meet specific needs. Some of the features of these plans are given below:

* Comprehensive coverage against accidents, theft, and natural disasters.

* Affordable premiums and flexible payment options.

* Hassle-free claims process and high claim settlement ratio.

Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a techfin service provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong business as a techfin. Through Bajaj Technology Services it offers a wide gamut of digital technology services which span Custom Applications, Enterprise Applications, Data & Analytics, Gen AI, Cloud Services and Digital Agency.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor