Get Festive Ready with Platinum EVARA

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8: It's that time of the year to bring out the festive finery - for a day of celebration and evenings that spell sophistication and understated elegance; each look, talked about long after the party has ended. As you elevate your style game, complement those stunning outfits with the precious timelessness of platinum jewellery. Unique platinum jewellery pieces from Platinum EVARA's collection make for the ideal style companion to complete your chic ensembles this season!

Born from the stars, platinum is truly precious and rare, with only limited quantities available on the planet. Thus, serving as an ideal marker of special moments such as that first bonus when you indulge on those precious platinum earrings from Platinum EVARA...after all, what better way to celebrate you, than with a one-of-a-kind jewel crafted from this rare metal! Denser, hence stronger than other precious metals, platinum offers the most secure hold on precious gems that are intricately placed to create designs as unique and awe-inspiring as the women who adorn them. Whether it's the traditional silk sari for a pooja or a contemporary indo-western flair for a late-night card game, Platinum EVARA's captivating platinum necklaces, alluring platinum wristwear, intricately crafted earrings and elegant rings - this is nice but you may want to add a few more adjectives about motifs - modern silhouettes, geometrics, play of textures, promise to effortlessly uplift your style quotient. Delicate - Minimal yet seamless forms, combined with unique diamond pieces come together while offering a rare promise of 95% purity, one of the highest in precious jewellery and create one-a-kind pieces that effortlessly complement every outfit while making an understated and yet discerning style statement.

Choose from the latest Platinum EVARA collection available across leading jewellery retail stores. These pieces from Platinum EVARA are not just jewellery but emblems of each young woman's distinct path and the milestones that define their growth and individuality. With their unique designs and the rare quality of platinum, these selections are perfect for celebrating significant moments and milestones.

This festive season step out in style with these contemporary designs, from Platinum EVARA that promise to take your signature look a notch higher!

Platinum Drops Necklace

Like a mesmerizing dance, this platinum necklace showcases a cluster of free-flowing drop-shaped motifs studded with diamonds. These free-flowing raindrops symbolize the hope and optimism with which you look at life, embracing each aspect of what it offers you with open arms. Crafted in 95% pure platinum, found in limited quantities and in select locations across the world, this is a precious metal that's undeniably rare. Paired with a traditional drape or a more contemporary twist, this beautiful platinum necklace promises to be an interesting conversation starter.

The Platinum Buds Bracelet

Crafted with a series of delicate platinum buds gracefully lining its length, this sleek bracelet symbolizes your growth and how you've flourished over time. Cast in 95% pure platinum, a naturally white metal that stays true to itself, making it truly rare, it's an ode to your unique abilities that are so precious and help craft your unique story. Worn alone or stacked with other platinum bracelets, this one-of-a-kind design is sure to add that touch of glam to your poker rounds.

Platinum Bold & Beautiful Necklace

Platinum links hold a unique multi-faceted form at the heart of this one-of-a-kind stunner. Crafted in a metal found in limited quantities around the world, platinum is exquisite and rare. The statement motifs represent the bold decisions you make as you navigate through your story, celebrating each one without hesitation. An elegant addition to the more minimalistic pooja look and can just as easily and effortlessly complement the diva vibe at a festive dinner.

Platinum Graceful Rectangular Drops Earrings

These gorgeous earrings are a symphony of captivating rectangular motifs. Seamlessly intertwined and designed to sway rhythmically, they symbolize your many facets, that you discover, embrace and love because they are what makes you unique. It's what steers you on your extraordinary path of becoming yourself. Crafted in pure platinum that's found only in select locations worldwide, making it truly rare, this Platinum EVARA speaks of your one-of-a-kind gifts that you love to wear with pride. Pair it with your hair styled in a bun or with your tresses caressing your face, to add that touch of allure and magic to your festive look.

Platinum Mosaic Medley Necklace

A mosaic of triangular facets with a play of versatile patterns, makes for a contemporary centerpiece in this platinum necklace. Its varied textures echo the many facets of your personality, each bringing you joy and making you truly unique. Cast in 95% pure platinum, embossed with the Pt950 mark - one of the highest standards of purity in precious jewellery, it's a metal that's truly one of a kind. Just like you. A perfect companion for that office party, adding a touch of glam to a simple ethnic attire.

Platinum Precious Pellets Bracelet

This sleek platinum bracelet features delicately intertwined links anchored by a striking pellet centerpiece. A beautiful reminder of all that keeps you anchored and makes you - you. Crafted in 95% pure platinum, a naturally white metal whose colour never changes, it's a precious metal that is truly one of a kind, mirroring just how unique you are. Whether you're nursing a delicious glass of wine or precariously holding the trio of aces in your hands, this stunning platinum bracelet is sure to make heads turn from across the room.

