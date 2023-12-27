Get Insights into your Credit Health with the Bajaj Finserv Credit Pass

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 27: While most of us are aware that our credit score is crucial for unlocking access to financial opportunities, we're still left clueless about what's going on behind the scenes. We know we should be watching our credit like a hawk but have no insight into the factors impacting this significant number.

This gap in knowledge and awareness can have major consequences, from higher interest rates to lost opportunities. Without awareness of how lending decisions are made, we remain passive subjects rather than empowered agents of our financial futures. Education is power when it comes to credit health. Understanding the factors that strengthen or weaken your score allows you to course-correct and access more affordable financing.

That's why Bajaj Finserv is empowering consumers to take control of their financial destiny with the game-changing Credit Pass. This first-of-its-kind subscription service brought to you in collaboration with the credit bureau powerhouse, CIBIL or Credit Information Bureau (India) Limited, provides you with complete access to your credit profile.

Features of Credit Pass

Like having an X-ray into your financial health, the Credit Pass reveals the nuts and bolts determining your score. Let's have a look at its key features:

* Real-time credit dashboard: At the heart of this innovative subscription lies its user-friendly dashboard. This dashboard offers you a comprehensive overview of all your credit accounts consolidated in one convenient place.

* Monthly CIBIL Score updates: Check the monthly update to your CIBIL Score as many times as you want and stay up to date on your credit status and eligibility.

* Credit factors tracking: From tracking credit enquiries to monitoring your repayment history, use the Credit Pass to check factors that impact your credit score.

* Interactive tools: Opting for the premium plan unlocks access to interactive tools that elevate your credit experience. The Credit Score Simulator offers a glimpse into the potential impact of your credit-related decisions, much like a financial crystal ball. Additionally, the EMI Calculator empowers users to plan their monthly loan repayments before making any financial commitments.

Benefits of the Bajaj Finserv Credit Pass

So, how do insights from the Bajaj Finserv Credit Pass help you enhance your creditworthiness? Well, armed with Credit Pass insights, you can make informed decisions that impact your credit score positively. Whether it's addressing credit enquiries or fortifying your repayment history, the Credit Pass becomes a strategic ally in the journey towards an improved credit standing.

A robust credit score is your gateway to favourable credit approvals. By actively monitoring your credit profile and proactively managing it with the Credit Pass, you can increase your chances of securing financial products that align with your goals.

Affordable subscription options for all

Bajaj Finserv understands that financial empowerment should be accessible to everyone. The Credit Pass offers two subscription plans to cater to diverse needs:

* Standard plan (Rs 59 for 6 months): The standard plan provides users with an affordable entry point, offering a host of features that lay the foundation for credit health management.

* Premium plan (Rs 99 for 12 months): For those seeking an extended and enriched experience, the premium plan offers additional features. With a longer subscription period, users can delve deeper into their credit journey and make more informed financial decisions.

Easy registration process

Getting started with the Bajaj Finserv Credit Pass is a simple process that barely takes a couple of minutes:

* Click on 'SEE YOUR CREDIT PASS' at the top of the dedicated Credit Pass page

* Enter your mobile number and verify your identity with an OTP

* Provide basic details such as your name and PAN card number

* Select the subscription plan that aligns with your needs

* Complete the payment to activate your Credit Pass

You can now sign in and unlock the full range of Credit Pass benefits to which your subscription plan entitles you.

Empower yourself and take control of your financial trajectory with the Bajaj Finserv Credit Pass. You'll gain invaluable insights to help optimise your score, plus tools to monitor and safeguard your profile. Don't leave your financial status to chance - join the new era of savvy and informed borrowers who are masters of their financial domains. The key to your brightest financial future is now in your hands.

