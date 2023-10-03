Get into the Festive Mood with Soch's Festive 23 Collection 'Tyohaar'

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 3: Soch, the largest evening-occasion women’s ethnic wear brand, unveiled their latest festive collection amidst a dazzling media event that unfolded at 2 Moons, 1 MG mall, Bengaluru, on the 28th of September. The soiree gathered distinguished members of the media industry and influencers, from all over town. This grand affair was nothing short of a celebration, a Tyohaar in its true sense, with the festive collection on runway, food and music marking the night.

Soch is thrilled to introduce its highly anticipated festive collection, "Tyohaar". This collection encapsulates the essence of the season by seamlessly blending traditional prints with contemporary designs, offering an elaborate range that exudes the spirit of celebration.

"Tyohaar” features meticulously crafted outfits that are designed to make a lasting impression during the festive season. From embellished peplum tops paired with shararas to an array of kaftans, churidar sets, gowns, dresses, and sarees that are a testament to craftsmanship and modern designs.

The collection takes inspiration from various printing methods and authentic jacquard weaving techniques that integrate Soch’s vision of catering to the dynamic preferences of today's women. From rich brocade clad styles, to the timeless charm of Bandhani, the craft of kalamkari and the beautiful appeal of Lurex, the collection promises a harmonious blend of traditional and modern aesthetics. The color palette expresses the blend of natural hues, mid-tones, jewel tones, and deeper shades, that showcase elegance and sophistication.

The inspiration behind "Tyohaar” is rooted in a commitment to preserve age-old printing methods such as Bandhani, Kalamkari, and Ajrak. It pays homage to the authenticity of them, creating a perfect fusion of the past and present. The collection commemorates the essence of every festive occasion, infusing it with magnificence and a radiant sparkle.

Priced at Rs 1999 onwards, the Festive ‘23 collection, “Tyohaar” is available at all Soch outlets and online on www.soch.com.

Soch Apparels, the largest evening-occasion wear ethnic brand for women in India, seamlessly combines traditional and modern artistry. Our meticulously crafted outfits, featuring elaborate embroideries and handpicked fabrics, celebrate the rich heritage of Indian aesthetics. Soch offers a wide range of stylish designer ethnic wear which includes sarees, salwar suits, kurtas, tunics, kurta sets, lehengas, and kaftans. With over 160 stores across 60+ cities, Soch is the go-to destination for stylish and elegant designer ethnic wear. Recognized as the Best Ethnic Fashion Retailer of the Year 2023, we continue to redefine traditional Indian fashion.

