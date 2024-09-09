Get ready for Nykaaland 2.0 - India's Biggest Beauty Playground is Back in Mumbai! Tickets are NOW LIVE!

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 9: On World Beauty Day, Nykaa and BookMyShow Live are rolling out the pink carpet to announce that Nykaaland, India's biggest beauty playground, is making its highly anticipated comeback for a second spectacular edition! Following Nykaaland's jaw-dropping debut, which drew over 15,000 beauty and lifestyle enthusiasts, get ready to dive into the ultimate beauty and lifestyle celebration once again! Co-produced by Nykaa, India's leading beauty and lifestyle destination known for pioneering industry-first initiatives, and BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, Nykaaland 2.0 promises three unforgettable days of beauty, fashion, and fun from October 25th to 27th, 2024, at the Member's Enclosure, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai. Tickets for this beauty-entertainment extravaganza are NOW LIVE exclusively on BookMyShow, India's leading entertainment destination, starting at just Rs. 500/-.

Here's a sneak peek at what's in store for Nykaaland 2.0!

Exclusive Masterclasses with the World's Beauty Titans

In a bid to bring the best from the world of beauty to India, Nykaaland 2.0 proudly announces an exclusive masterclass with the legendary Sofia Tilbury, Global Artistry Director and Brand Muse at Charlotte Tilbury Beauty. Sofia is recognised as one of the beauty industry's most in demand rising stars. She has been a makeup artist for over a decade, creating looks for some of the biggest runway shows and working with iconic VIP clients including Celine Dion, Salma Hayek, Sienna Miller, Gigi Hadid and many more. Watch as Sofia showcases her craft for achieving flawless, high impact looks, with the stunning Shanaya Kapoor as her muse, adding an extra touch of glamour. But the excitement doesn't end thereprepare to be inspired by Patrick Ta, the makeup maverick behind the stunning transformations of Gigi Hadid, Penelope Cruz, Camila Cabello, and Demi Lovato. Patrick will share his expert techniques and innovative approaches to elevate everyday beauty to glam pro max! And joining this stellar lineup is M.A.C's Director of Makeup Artistry, Romero Jennings, celebrated globally for his phenomenal artistry and distinct painterly approach to makeup. Jennings' masterclass promises a heady blend of colour, nature, futurism, and technology, elements that are central to his signature style and have propelled him to worldwide acclaim.

Global Beauty's Best, All Under One Roof!

Discover the creme de la creme brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, M.A.C, and Sol de Janeiro, Estee Lauder, CLINIQUE, Caudalie, and Bobbi Brown each featuring their signature collections. Indulge in the latest offerings from our homegrown heroes such as Nykaa Cosmetics, Nykaa Naturals, Kay Beauty, Nykaa Wanderlust, Nykaa Perfumery, Nykaa SKINRX, Nyveda, Lakme, Foxtale, Dot & Key, Minimalist, PAC Cosmetics, Earth Rhythm and Hyphen.

Next, discover the latest must-haves from this year's standout debuts at Nykaaland 2.0, including Carolina Herrera, Versace, Jimmy Choo, Kevin.Murphy, 3TENX, Moroccanoil, Dolce & Gabbana, Laura Mercier, Shiseido, ghd, Beauty of Joseon, CeraVe, Viktor & Rolf, LANCOME, L'Occitane, Eucerin, Forest Essentials, ISNTREE, Too Faced, Smashbox, Dr. Jart+, dermalogica, Ikonic, Nivea, Fix My Curls, and Setu.

Korean beauty fans have a chance to grab the best from Etude, Innisfree, Sulwhasoo, Laneige, TonyMoly, and COSRX. And don't miss top picks from e.l.f. Cosmetics, Maybelline New York, L'Oreal Paris, Cetaphil, Neutrogena, Pixi, Wella Professionals, HK Vitals, Rexona, and Sebamed, Obagi Medical, The Ordinary, Victoria's Secret, Bath and Body Works, Insight Cosmetics, MARS, Dove, O.P.I, Wellbeing Nutrition and Pond's! Nykaaland

2.0 is your new go-to for all things fabulous and fun in beauty!

More than just BeautyDiscover Fashion and a Sneaker Wonderland

Nykaaland 2.0 is brimming with surprises that go beyond just beauty! Foot Locker is making its debut in India and at Nykaaland this year, bringing the season's hottest kicks straight to the action! PUMA will also unveil its A-game with the freshest and fiercest styles, so sneakerheads get ready to flex the coolest kicks on the block.

Fashionistas, here's your chance to grab the latest from Revolve, Cider, Twenty Dresses, Gajra Gang, KICA, Nykd by Nykaa, Ganga Fashions, Cover Story, Forever New, RSVP, and Mia by Tanishq.

And hold onto your hatsNykaaland 2.0 also promises special appearances from your favourite celebrities, adding rhythm and excitement to the festivities. If that's not enough, dive into interactive zones where you can sample products, discover your perfect look with expert tips, and explore the latest in sustainable beauty.

Anchit Nayar, Executive Director and CEO, Nykaa Beauty said, "We're thrilled to launch the second edition of Nykaaland. The stellar footfall of over 15,000 consumers at our debut was a clear sign of the passion for immersive brand experiences, masterclasses, and thrilling live performances. The incredible response has fueled our drive to make Nykaaland 2.0 even more interactive and engaging this year. Nykaaland is an industry-first festival that embodies our vision of crafting a one-of-a-kind beauty and lifestyle space where brands, consumers, creators, and beauty communities come together. Partnering with BookMyShow Live, we're set to take experiential beauty to the next level!"

Owen Roncon, Chief of Business - Live Events, BookMyShow said, "We're incredibly thankful for the enthusiastic response we experienced at the inaugural edition of Nykaaland, where attendees immersed themselves in a captivating world of beauty. This ground-breaking immersive experience reflects our vision to introduce curated experiences in allied industries like beauty, which are rapidly gaining momentum in India. This year, our focus remains on crafting experiences that prioritise our fans and exceed their expectations. At Nykaaland 2.0, we aspire to inspire self-expression and redefine how India engages with beauty, with the beauty experts - Nykaa. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from some of the world's leading beauty experts, all while enjoying engaging immersive experiences, high-energy music, culinary delights that complement the festival's aesthetic, and more. Nykaaland transcends being just a festival; it's a celebration of beauty, lifestyle and creativity. Join us for an unforgettable weekend that whisks you into a world of beauty and unique curated experiences that you'd never want to leave!"

This year's Nykaaland will transport attendees to the golden age of vintage beauty and fashion, merging modern elegance with retro charm. With a soft pastel colour palette complemented by shades of pop-pinks and playful elements, Nykaaland will seamlessly blend classic and contemporary elements, inviting you to indulge your senses and explore beauty like never before!

The inaugural edition of Nykaaland brought a plethora of firsts to the country, from masterclasses by internationally acclaimed makeup artists like Mario Dedivanovic and exclusive brand debuts. People could not stop revelling in the star-studded affair including appearances by HRVY, the UK's pop music sensation, alongside icons such as Janhvi Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Alaya F, Shivshakti Sachdev and Vahbiz Dorabjee.

