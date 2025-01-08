Get Ready for the Prestigious SOS Nitelife Excellence Awards and The Best Nightclub Awards 2024

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8: SOS Nitelife is proud to announce its much-awaited annual celebration of brilliance, the SOS Nitelife Excellence Awards 2024 and The Best Nightclub Awards 2024! Taking place on Saturday, January 18, 2025, at the iconic Jio Convention Centre at 11:30 AM, this star-studded event will celebrate excellence in the hospitality and nightlife industries.

Supported by CREDAI MCHI, the SOS Nitelife Excellence Awards will honor the most outstanding restaurants, cafes, and venues across a variety of categories. Meanwhile, the Best Nightclub Awards will spotlight top nightlife destinations that have set new benchmarks in entertainment, ambience, and service.

A Call to Excellence: Nominate Yourself!

Is your restaurant, cafe, or nightclub setting standards of excellence in its category? Don't miss this opportunity to shine! Nominations are open for all hospitality and nightlife venues that believe they deserve the spotlight. To nominate yourself for an award, simply send an email to sales@sosnitelife.com with your name, business name, and category.

Nominations close soon, so hurry and secure your chance to compete with the very best!

Event Highlights

* Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025

* Time: 11:30 AM onwards

* Venue: Jio Convention Centre, Mumbai

* Supported By: CREDAI MCHI

While talking to the media the Founder

Chand Seth, CMD of Synergy of Services Nitelife Pvt. Ltd. (SoS Nitelife) and the driving force behind this visionary initiative, shares:

"The SOS Nitelife Excellence Awards embody the spirit of innovation, excellence, and resilience in the hospitality and nightlife industries. This platform not only honors the best but also inspires all to reach greater heights and redefine standards."

This spectacular event will bring together leading professionals from the hospitality industry, industry influencers, celebrities, and media representatives for a day dedicated to celebrating the finest in dining, leisure, and nightlife experiences.

Mark your calendars and make sure to participate in shaping this incredible celebration of excellence. Join us as we recognize and reward those who have made a mark in creating exceptional culinary and nightlife experiences.

For more information and updates, follow SOS Nitelife on all social media platforms.

Visit our website: www.sosnitelife.com for more details.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor