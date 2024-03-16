Get Ready for the Ultimate Holi Experience: "Holi High" 2024!

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16: Shreyas Live is thrilled to announce the most electrifying live-in concert Holi bash of 2024: "Holi High"! Prepare to immerse yourself in a kaleidoscope of colours, music, and boundless joy as Mumbai will celebrate the Festival of Colors like never before.

Date: 25th March, 2024

Time: 7:00 am - 10:00 am

Venue: MMRDA, BKC, Mumbai

Featuring a star-studded lineup of renowned artists, "Holi High" promises an unforgettable celebration. Get ready to groove to the beats of- Sukhwinder Singh, Stebin Ben, Gurdeep Mehndi and keep the party going with sensational sets by our esteemed DJs: DJ AJ, DJ Karan, DJ Alex

Prepare to lose yourself in a whirlwind of vibrant hues, pulsating rhythms, and infectious energy. Whether you're a seasoned Holi enthusiast or experiencing the magic for the first time, "Holi High" guarantees an experience like no other.

Srinivas Rao, Chairman of Shreyas Group says, "We are beyond excited to bring 'Holi High' to Mumbai, creating an immersive experience where music, colours, and celebration converge. Get ready for an unforgettable journey of joy and dance as we elevate the spirit of Holi to new heights."

Harshita Shetty, Founder Bizbash Entertainment Pvt. Says, "Through 'Holi High' 2024, we're thrilled to redefine the Holi experience, blending culture, music, and joy to create an unforgettable celebration for everyone to the vision continue to guide Shreyas Group to new heights of success and innovation".

About Shreyas Live INDIA'S PROMOTION POWERHOUSE Shreyas Media is Bharat's no1 Live movie promotion and marketing company. Shreyas Media Group has revolutionised the concept of marketing in events with its constant thirst for Vogue. They have promoted the biggest PAN India movies across the countries, proving to be the sole proprietor of innovation, creativity and status. Shreyas Live is dedicated to forging a new era in live entertainment. Their mission is to breathe life into extraordinary ideas and to create unforgettable experiences.

Get ready to elevate your Holi experience to new heights with 'Holi High!

