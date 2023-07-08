Get set for a crazy laugh riot as Gujarati comedy film Bachubhai to release on July 21

Starring Siddharth Randeria, the film aims to convey the message that there is no age for learning

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 8: Jio Studios has launched the trailer of the highly anticipated Gujarati comedy film “Bachubhai”, which will feature the legendary Siddharth Randeria in the lead role. Known for his impeccable comic timing, Randeria is set to enthral audiences once again with his hilarious performance as Bachubhai in the film.

The Gujarati film industry has gained tremendous popularity in recent years through diverse storytelling. Bachubhai promises to set new milestones in cinematic excellence and win the audience’s love. Following the remarkable response to the recently released teaser, fans are eagerly awaiting the film’s release on July 21. The highly anticipated trailer, launched on July 7, has further intensified the anticipation surrounding the film.

The film Bachubhai revolves around the hilarious journey of its protagonist, Bachubhai, essayed by Siddharth Randeria who wants to complete his graduation. Audiences will witness the amusing incidents that unfold as Bachubhai secures admission to college and begins his pursuit of the degree while navigating various situations. The uproarious comedy is guaranteed to evoke hearty laughter from viewers while delivering a powerful message that education knows no age boundaries.

Apara Mehta, Amit Singh Thakur, Namann Gor, and Purvi Palan will add depth to Bachubhai’s ensemble with important roles in the film.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Sharad Patel, and Shreyanshi Patel under the banner of Jio Studios and SP Cinecorp, Bachubhai has been directed by the dynamic duo of Rahul Bhole and Vineet Kanojia. The lighthearted comedy is poised to be a complete family entertainer, promising laughter and joy to audiences of all ages. Being released nationwide by Panorama Studios, Bachubhai is not only all set to bring smiles to the faces of the audiences but also to take the Gujarati film industry to new heights.

