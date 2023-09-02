Get Started with an AU Small Finance Bank Savings Account on Bajaj Markets

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 2: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, now provides individuals with the convenient option to open an AU Savings Account with AU Small Finance Bank. Here, one can experience a streamlined and efficient account opening journey.

Individuals can also select from a range of AU Savings Account variants, offering the potential to earn interest of up to 7%* per annum on the maintained account balance. The AU Savings Account is designed to address the distinctive needs of customers, offering a plethora of options, like enticing privileges and benefits.

Through Bajaj Markets, individuals can choose from three distinct account types: AU Digital Savings Account, AU Platinum Savings Account, and AU Royale Savings Account. The unique benefits included in the account are:

- Monthly interest payout

- Exclusive discounts offered on debit cards

- Dedicated relationship manager for the AU Platinum & AU Royale savings accounts

- 1% cashback on select debit card spends

- Family Banking Program to link all members’ accounts

While opening a savings account with AU Small Finance Bank on Bajaj Markets, customers can enjoy a seamless experience. This is made possible by:

- No physical documentation

- 100% digital journey

- Secure and intuitive application process

To initiate the process of opening an AU Savings Account through the platform, individuals can download the Bajaj Markets app or visit the website. Moreover, on this platform, they can explore a range of financial products, including credit loans, insurance, investments, and more.

