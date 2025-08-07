Get the PP-19 Bizon: Swanky Gadget Skin via Today's BGMI Redeem Codes

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 7: KRAFTON India has rolled out the latest redeem codes for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), featuring the Swanky Gadget - PP-19 Bizon. This sleek weapon skin adds both flair and firepower to your arsenal. With just 10 redemptions allowed per code, players will need to act quickly to claim today's exclusive drop.

Redeem codes are valid until September 12, 2025, and will be released daily on BGMI's official channels.

Redeem Codes:

1. DTZBZPJXJ5HKNX3N

2. DTZCZ8JWQGFVVJQU

3. DTZDZTA6WWSSVBN7

4. DTZEZ9B8H8MWMNQT

5. DTZFZUTET4KG7JQP

6. DTZGZ6MVD5N4TU6C

7. DTZHZFRW8FJAA9RX

8. DTZIZU3N3PT6FC4Q

9. DTZJZUV7WTMTD3TW

10. DTZKZJQ8KQBQABJG

11. DTZLZHXQF3EF9KXK

12. DTZMZQQAGPEWR53K

13. DTZNZTFN5HURVBX8

14. DTZOZSHQDPU5FP3R

15. DTZPZR8EHCVK6EAS

16. DTZQZB4M3WFJRUJN

17. DTZRZMAKNRNACXR5

18. DTZVZUGA7PBVTPS7

19. DTZTZDMVAJU8XKVA

20. DTZUZB39EDAC93B8

21. DTZBAZXTWB4WJPCA

22. DTZBBZ4XMGGXKQK4

23. DTZBCZR5FT4BDN9N

24. DTZBDZF4NJ39VQCV

25. DTZBEZ4CD35QGEUA

26. DTZBFZTXCG5DAMH3

27. DTZBGZPPMDWVF76G

28. DTZBHZPDKJXV5TA5

29. DTZBIZMFUS3VA54B

30. DTZBJZHQS3A44XBV

31. DTZBKZQTJVQNXTUM

32. DTZBLZBTE3GXMQ76

33. DTZBMZW9R9TRSAXP

34. DTZBNZGX6HVTUDHJ

35. DTZBOZ3FMCMD76JG

36. DTZBPZJM7M9D9GK7

37. DTZBQZD4VABKP4JF

38. DTZBRZ6P3XE58C7U

39. DTZBVZ9MC4A49J7E

40. DTZBTZBR38FHJ4T7

41. DTZBUZ5CV56SG64X

42. DTZCAZAEX5DDM7FQ

43. DTZCBZMSCRDDGQBJ

44. DTZCCZUJE64C7C5G

45. DTZCDZSXQ7UXA9XK

46. DTZCEZG4GTQJ3FVT

47. DTZCFZBGTTEUWWMD

48. DTZCGZK85T4XCS3S

49. DTZCHZRUUS4UCSHU

50. DTZCIZGMGEXTTBCB

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

* Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

* Step 2: Enter your Character ID

* Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

* Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'

* Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

* A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis

* A user cannot redeem a code twice

* Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire

* If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message

* Each user account can redeem only one code per day

* Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

* Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted.

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor