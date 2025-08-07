Get the PP-19 Bizon: Swanky Gadget Skin via Today's BGMI Redeem Codes
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 7: KRAFTON India has rolled out the latest redeem codes for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), featuring the Swanky Gadget - PP-19 Bizon. This sleek weapon skin adds both flair and firepower to your arsenal. With just 10 redemptions allowed per code, players will need to act quickly to claim today's exclusive drop.
Redeem codes are valid until September 12, 2025, and will be released daily on BGMI's official channels.
Redeem Codes:
1. DTZBZPJXJ5HKNX3N
2. DTZCZ8JWQGFVVJQU
3. DTZDZTA6WWSSVBN7
4. DTZEZ9B8H8MWMNQT
5. DTZFZUTET4KG7JQP
6. DTZGZ6MVD5N4TU6C
7. DTZHZFRW8FJAA9RX
8. DTZIZU3N3PT6FC4Q
9. DTZJZUV7WTMTD3TW
10. DTZKZJQ8KQBQABJG
11. DTZLZHXQF3EF9KXK
12. DTZMZQQAGPEWR53K
13. DTZNZTFN5HURVBX8
14. DTZOZSHQDPU5FP3R
15. DTZPZR8EHCVK6EAS
16. DTZQZB4M3WFJRUJN
17. DTZRZMAKNRNACXR5
18. DTZVZUGA7PBVTPS7
19. DTZTZDMVAJU8XKVA
20. DTZUZB39EDAC93B8
21. DTZBAZXTWB4WJPCA
22. DTZBBZ4XMGGXKQK4
23. DTZBCZR5FT4BDN9N
24. DTZBDZF4NJ39VQCV
25. DTZBEZ4CD35QGEUA
26. DTZBFZTXCG5DAMH3
27. DTZBGZPPMDWVF76G
28. DTZBHZPDKJXV5TA5
29. DTZBIZMFUS3VA54B
30. DTZBJZHQS3A44XBV
31. DTZBKZQTJVQNXTUM
32. DTZBLZBTE3GXMQ76
33. DTZBMZW9R9TRSAXP
34. DTZBNZGX6HVTUDHJ
35. DTZBOZ3FMCMD76JG
36. DTZBPZJM7M9D9GK7
37. DTZBQZD4VABKP4JF
38. DTZBRZ6P3XE58C7U
39. DTZBVZ9MC4A49J7E
40. DTZBTZBR38FHJ4T7
41. DTZBUZ5CV56SG64X
42. DTZCAZAEX5DDM7FQ
43. DTZCBZMSCRDDGQBJ
44. DTZCCZUJE64C7C5G
45. DTZCDZSXQ7UXA9XK
46. DTZCEZG4GTQJ3FVT
47. DTZCFZBGTTEUWWMD
48. DTZCGZK85T4XCS3S
49. DTZCHZRUUS4UCSHU
50. DTZCIZGMGEXTTBCB
Steps to redeem:
Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:
* Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
* Step 2: Enter your Character ID
* Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code
* Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'
* Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail
Rules to Remember:
* A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis
* A user cannot redeem a code twice
* Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire
* If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message
* Each user account can redeem only one code per day
* Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts
* Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted.
For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.
