Get Up to 100 per cent Scholarships at K.R. Mangalam University with CUET 2024 Scores

New Delhi [India], August 7: K.R. Mangalam University (KRMU), established in 2013, has achieved a significant milestone with over 6 lakh registrations for its undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes combined as per CUET 2023 and 2024. This remarkable feat underscores the university's growing reputation and the trust students place in its academic offerings. Applications for UG and PG programmes are now open, and KRMU encourages interested and eligible students to apply promptly.

The university has consistently ranked among the top universities in North India due to its focus on academic excellence, dedicated faculty, and commitment to student development. This strong foundation has positioned it as a preferred choice for students seeking quality higher education.

CUET 2024-Based Scholarship Scheme

K.R. Mangalam University is thrilled to offer attractive scholarships based on CUET 2024 scores. Students achieving 90% and above will be awarded a full 100% scholarship on their annual fee. Those with scores ranging from 75% to less than 90% will receive a 50% scholarship on their annual fee. A 35% scholarship on the annual fee will be granted to students whose scores range from 60% to less than 75%. For scores from 50% to less than 60%, a 25% scholarship on the annual fee will be provided, while those with scores from 45% to less than 50% will get a 10% scholarship on their annual fee. This initiative underscores KRMU's commitment to rewarding academic excellence and supporting student success. (It must be noted that this scholarship scheme is only for the first 100 students.)

As we are talking about the CUET scores, let's go through the gist of the CUET 2024 result analysis:

The CUET 2024 examination was full of surprises, where the number of students who scored the maximum marks in different subjects dropped significantly when compared to the data of CUET 2023, while the number of total aspirants who registered also declined this year by 10.13%. Since there are different possible subject combinations in the CUET exam, we've come up with a subject combination-wise result analysis:

With a 3-subject combination (600-650 maximum marks), you can get into most central universities if you've secured over 83.30% marks. Moreover, you can expect to get into decent colleges of top universities with a score ranging from 65-75%. Aspirants with a 4-subject combination (800-850 maximum marks) can easily secure top-ranking colleges with an overall score of over 83%, with good chances of getting into decent colleges at top universities if they've scored somewhere around 70-80%. The aspirants who opted for a 5-6 subject combination (1000-1050/1200-1250 maximum marks) can secure top colleges and courses from their preferred universities with an overall score of over 80% in all subjects, with chances of getting good universities with decent colleges along with their preferred courses if their overall score falls anywhere around 65-80%. (Please note that these are speculated cut-off percentages based on the previous year's trends and this year's CUET result analysis; the final cut-offs of colleges and universities can be different.)

University Continues to Set Ambitious Goals

Building on this success, KRMU remains dedicated to continuous improvement across its academic programmes. The university aims to empower future generations of leaders by providing them with the necessary skills and knowledge.

Scholarships Attract Diverse Student Body

KRMU recognises the importance of financial accessibility in education. To this end, it offers scholarships worth Rs. 21 crore, covering up to 100% of tuition fees for eligible UG and PG students. This initiative ensures deserving students can pursue their academic goals without financial constraints.

International Exposure Opportunities

The university prioritises providing its students with a global perspective. Each year, the university sponsors a study tour to a European university for select students. This programme fosters cultural exchange, international exposure, and personal and academic growth.

Strong Placement Record

KRMU boasts an outstanding placement record, attracting over 500 companies to its campus annually. The university facilitates 100% placement assistance for its students, leading to successful careers across the globe. Renowned companies like IBM, Google, Microsoft, JK Cement, The Oberoi Group, Marriott, Cipla, and Paytm participate in the university's placement drives. The placement highlights at KRMU have seen the highest package of Rs36 LPA.

Recognition for Excellence

KRMU was ranked No. 1 B-School in Haryana and No. 1 for placements amongst all B-Schools in Haryana as per the Times B-School Survey 2024 conducted by Optimal Media Solutions (a Times Group Company). According to the Business World Ranking 2022, the university was ranked No. 1 among all of Haryana's private engineering colleges and universities. Similarly, its law programme was recognised as No. 2 among all private law colleges and universities in the state. The Chairman of K.R. Mangalam University, Abhishek Gupta has been recognised for the university's achievements. He received the Outstanding Leadership Award from Collegedunia and the Outstanding Contribution in the Field of Education Award from Optimal Media Solutions (a Times Group Company).

Global Partnerships and World-Class Infrastructure

KRMU fosters international collaborations through academic partnerships and MoUs with leading universities and multinational corporations (MNCs) worldwide. These partnerships include collaborations with IBM, ACCA, Xebia, Middlesex University, Siemens, and more.

Furthermore, the university provides its students with a modern and well-equipped learning environment. The university offers facilities like separate AC hostels, campus-wide Wi-Fi, smart classrooms, and dedicated labs. Additionally, the university features unique amenities like a fashion museum, an agriculture museum, moot courts, and a design studio, fostering a holistic learning experience.

With the admissions deadline approaching, KRMU encourages interested and eligible students to apply promptly. The university offers quality education while emphasising character building and holistic student development. Applications for UG programmes are now open.

The university is inviting applications for admissions in UG and PG programmes. Register Now!

