Get your Metal Credit Card at AU Small Finance Bank

New Delhi [India], July 29: Durable metal credit cards are the new fashion symbol for today's discerning and design-conscious customers. AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB) taps into this trend with a range of premium metal RuPay credit cards, combining the sleek sophistication of a contemporary metal form factor with state-of-the-art payment technology and exclusive cardholder privileges.

For card users who want to make a stylish statement each time they pay, here's an inside look at the attractive metal card options now available from AU SFB and how they redefine premium credit card functionality, security, and rewards.

Unending allure

Metal credit cards mean way more than just a payment medium. It signifies exclusiveness and a high lifestyle. Being carved out of metal, it screams luxury and class. From the standpoint of features, metal credit cards do bring a lot of exclusives and privileges that raise the bar on the user experience to the forefront.

Metal Credit Card by AU Small Finance Bank: Zenith+

AU Small Finance Bank's Zenith+ epitomises a premium metal credit card. Tailor-made for connoisseurs of the good life, Zenith+ comes with a raft of exclusive benefits and privileges.

Key Features of Zenith+ Metal Credit Card are:

* Opulent Design: The card's metal composition and sleek design make it genuinely classy in its appeal.

* Exclusive Rewards: Earn enhanced reward points on every spend that can be redeemed for luxurious experiences.

* Airport Lounge Access: Enjoy complimentary access to domestic and international lounges across all major airports.

* Concierge Services: Get personalised travel, fine dining, and lifestyle concierge services.

* High-End Insurance Covers: Get comprehensive travel, purchase, and lifestyle protection covers.

* Golf Benefits: Get exclusive access and discounts at golf courses.

How to apply

Applying for the Zenith+ Metal Credit Card online is a hassle-free process. Here are the steps to follow:

* Go to the AU Small Finance Bank website.

* Then, select the credit card.

* Click on Zenith+.

* Pick Zenith + Metal Credit Card from the following dropdown lists:

* Check Eligibility Criteria: Read the eligibility criteria and check whether you are eligible for the credit card.

* Fill in the Application Form: Fill out the online application form with your personal and financial information.

* Upload Document: Attach necessary documents according to directions in the registration process.

* Approval: Wait for the approval of the application, which is subject to credit check and verification.

* Card Delivery: After approval, the Zenith+ Metal Credit Card by AU Small Finance Bank will be dispatched to your registered address.

After following these simple steps, you can sit back and prepare to indulge in luxury and exclusivity with the AU Small Finance Bank Zenith+ Metal Credit Card.

Eligibility Criteria

In general, the following are the financial eligibility criteria needed to be eligible for the prestigious AU Small Finance Bank Zenith+ Metal Credit Card:

* Income Criteria: A high monthly income is usually required. The income threshold is INR 2.5 lakhs per month.

* Good Credit History: The candidate needs to have a good credit history. Support your application with a high credit score.

* Age Criteria: The primary cardholder must be above a specific age limit. Typically, age eligibility lies within the 21-60 age bracket.

These, however, are general eligibility criteria, and hence, the requirements may change in some instances. For accurate and updated information, applicants must log in to the official mobile application of AU Small Finance Bank or contact customer support for detailed eligibility criteria.

Conclusion

The AU Small Finance Bank Zenith+ Metal Credit Card offers luxury and exclusivity. This premium credit card is further fantailed with an array of unique benefits that make it stand apart from other credit cards. While the annual fee is high, the Zenith+ credit card promises high momentum and significant returns to potential users in this space.

Most importantly, one must be very practical and have rational expectations. Monitor your spending habits and check where you are heading with your financial goals. Responsible credit card use is the key to gaining maximum benefits and avoiding financial pitfalls. Visit the official website or mobile application of AU Small Finance Bank now to apply for a credit card online.

FAQs

1. How can one apply for a metal AU Small Finance Bank credit card?

Applying for a metal credit card from AU Small Finance Bank is easy. You can apply online through the mobile application or website. You can also apply by visiting the bank's branch offices. The online mode is quicker and more convenient for most users.

2. Who is eligible for an AU Small Finance Bank metal credit card?

The eligibility criteria for these metal cards may vary from card to card. However, you should generally have an acceptable income, a healthy credit score, and be within the specified age group.

3. What are the benefits of owning a metal AU Small Finance Bank credit card?

With a metal credit card, you always receive several exclusive benefits, such as airport lounge access, concierge services, higher reward points, and personalized customer service.

4. Do metal credit cards involve annual fees?

Yes, it is true. Metal credit cards come with an annual fee, which is mostly offset by the card's rewards and benefits.

5. How would one have a good credit score to own a metal credit card?

A great way to have a good credit score is to pay your dues on time, keep your utilization low, and not apply for too much credit. A good credit score will enhance the chance of authorisation for a mental credit card.

