GhaintPunjab launches their very first TV channel on JioTV and JioTV+

New Delhi [India], July 17: Seven Colors Broadcasting, a tech company partners with GhaintPunjab for the launch of their channel on mobile streaming platform – JioTV and connected home device – JioTV+ Punjab’s most popular entertainment channel, GhaintPunjab, has taken a big leap in their seven-year journey with the launch of their TV channel on JioTV and Jio TV+. JioTV is a LIVE TV streaming platform, owned by Jio Platforms Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, with 1000+ channels in 16+ languages and 12 genres.

GhaintPunjab channel on JioTV will feature programs for all age groups ranging from youth to the elderly. The JioTV mobile app is free to download for all JIO sim users and offers LIVE TV and catch-up content from 200+ broadcasters. This partnership would enable GhaintPunjab to reach a wider Punjabi speaking audience all over India.

This striking partnership has been made possible by Simranjeet Singh, Director, Seven Colors Broadcasting. “As a user, I used to follow GhaintPunjab’s socials for the Industry updates. When they came forth with a plan to make a TV channel, I instantly knew that this is going to work, and can be proposed for the big launch. Their shows, creatives, backed with our seamless programming will make this channel and its offerings the most sought after.”

The wide range of content offered by GhaintPunjab includes latest Pollywood news, gossip, music videos, review-based shows, celebrity BTS coverage, games show, musical night, celebrity screenings, movie premieres, film trivia, exclusive scoop, Punjabi movie trailers, Bollywood news in Punjabi and originals.

Founded by Gurleen Kaur and Hamraj Dhanoa in 2015, GhaintPunjab has emerged as the leading and disparate channel offering content like no other platform in the Punjab circuit.

Elated by this development, Gurleen Kaur, Founder-Director, GhaintPunjab said, “GhaintPunjab has been offering class apart content to the people of Punjab and across the globe since its commencement. We had envisioned ourselves as the most unbiased content providers, and today we’re thriving on the same principal. Having a long term goal of becoming a TV channel has been made possible with the uninterrupted support of Simranjeet Singh, Director, Seven Colors Broadcasting. We have always been thankful to our viewers for trusting our content and we look forward to magnifying this number manifold.”

