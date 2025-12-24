GHR Infra Enters South Hyderabad with their Boutique Villa Community TRIVANA

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 24: GHR Infra has announced the launch of its new villa community, GHR TRIVANA in South Hyderabad, placing its future residents at the intersection of connectivity and tranquility. With low density at just 52 villas, calibrated orientations for light and ventilation, targeting for IGBC Gold pre-certification and a comprehensive amenity set that spans work, wellness and family life, GHR TRIVANA presents a boutique alternative in South Hyderabad's villa segment. The community is fully registered with the Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TG RERA Reg. No.: P02400009860).

Spread across 5.61 verdant acres, GHR TRIVANA will comprise villas designed to maximize cross-ventilation and daylight through thoughtful east- and west-facing orientations. Four-bedroom homes measure 239 Sq yds, while five-bedroom variants extend to 304 sq yds, giving owners generous floorplates for multi-generational living or integrated work-from-home zones. At the heart of the gated estate, a 15,000-plus-square-foot clubhouse will include a gym, indoor games lounges, multipurpose halls, an aerobics/yoga hall, hobby and table-tennis rooms, billiards, co-working space, a sun deck and barbeque pavilions, alongside an adult pool and a dedicated kids' pool.

Thoughtfully-planned amenities and features that matter

The amenity programme is designed around balance and everyday ease. In addition to the clubhouse offerings, the outdoors features an Amphitheatre, lawns, pergola seating, landscaped common spaces and neighbourhood parks. Active recreation spans outdoor fitness stations, a half-basketball practice court, pickleball courts and a cricket pitch, while children's play areas in both EPDM and sand surfacing support safe, age-appropriate activity. A supermarket and a multi-utility/provisional space within the enclave add daily convenience, reinforcing the development's self-contained character.

Connectivity and standards that complement healthy lifestyle

Positioned in Almasguda, Tukkugudaan emerging growth node just off Exit 14 of the Nehru Outer Ring Road GHR TRIVANA enjoys rapid, signal-free access to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in roughly twenty minutes and sits within a 30-kilometre radius of Hyderabad's primary technology and financial districts. The neighbourhood is also close to Hardware Park, Fab City and the upcoming Pharma City industrial zone, all of which are catalysing residential demand in South Hyderabad. Easy connectivity via the ORR further integrates the enclave with Hyderabad's wider arterial network.

Hyderabad's fourth city, also termed as the Bharat Future City, is being planned in southern part of Hyderabad, which is very close to TRIVANA. The fourth city's strategic location between the Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar highways offers excellent connectivity and positions it as a major investment hub near the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.ana This region is intended to decongest Hyderabad while driving future economic growth for Hyderabad and the Telangana state.

Underscoring its design ethos, GHR TRIVANA is targeting for IGBC Gold pre-certification. Sustainability is expressed through mindful, eco-conscious planning and landscape, with open, shaded seating areas and water features that turn everyday movement through the site into moments of pause. The master plan blends nature and architecture: "Where Nature, Luxury and Harmony Unite"to create a calm, neighbourhood-scale setting.

GHR TRIVANA's catchment keeps residents "close to everything yet far from the ordinary." Proximity landmarks include Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (8 km, ~13 min), Nehru ORR Exit 14 (2 km, ~5 min), World Trade Centre, Shamshabad (8 km, ~10 min), along with key healthcare options such as Kondeti Super Speciality Hospital (3.5 km, ~8 min) and Sri Chaitanya Hospital (3 km, ~7 min).

"Securing RERA registration validates our pledge to deliver a residence, where design sophistication and regulatory rigour move in tandem," said Mr. Karteesh Reddy M, CEO at GHR Infra. "GHR TRIVANA is aimed at families who seek the openness of villa living, yet still want one-turn connectivity to schools, healthcare and the airport. We have calibrated every square foot to nurture well-beingfrom ample natural light to spaces that encourage neighbourly interaction."

"Market data underscores our project's timing. According to the latest NAREDCO-Knight Frank sentiment index, the South Hyderabad leads all Indian regions in residential confidence, buoyed by Hyderabad's appetite for premium, low-density housing. GHR TRIVANA's boutique scale, coupled with its proximity to large employment hubs, responds directly to this preference for spacious homes in transit-rich locations," opines Mr. V. Shyam Sunder Reddy, Managing Director at GHR Infra.

About GHR Infra:

GHR Infra is a Hyderabad-based real estate developer built on the core philosophy of Building Responsibly. Backed by 35+ years of legacy through our founders in residential, villa, commercial, and hospitality developments, GHR Infra has independently constructed over 38.5 lakh sq. ft. of premium residential space. With landmark projects like The Cascades Neopolis, GHR Callisto, and GHR Titania, we proudly serve 1650+ happy customers through a growing portfolio of 2,869 apartments and 50+ villas in gated communitieswhile actively expanding our future project pipeline.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor