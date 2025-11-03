GHV Infra Projects Reports 128% Surge in Revenue and 138% Jump in Profit, Driving Strong Growth Momentum in Q2 F Y2025-26

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3: GHV Infra Projects Limited ('the Company') (BSE - 505504), engaged in EPC/turnkey project execution across Infrastructure (road, rail, water, airport runways, ports, and energy), Industrial (steel, refinery, oil & gas pipelines, large process factory), and Building (industrial, warehousing, commercial, residential, hotels, institutions, hospitals, plant, and non-plant buildings), announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025.

Financial Highlights

The Company delivered exceptional growth in the quarter ended September 30, 2025:

* Revenue from Operations soared by over 128% to ₹18,376.60 lakh for Q2 FY26, compared to ₹8,046.00 lakh in Q1 FY26.

* Operating Profit (Profit Before Tax) rose approximately 151%, reaching ₹1,584.73 lakh for Q2 FY26, compared to ₹632.16 lakh in Q1 FY26.

* Profit After Tax (PAT) more than doubled to ₹1,122.20 lakh, up nearly 138% from ₹471.85 lakh in Q1 FY26.

* Earnings Per Share (EPS): ₹1.56 for Q2 FY26 (Basic), ₹2.21 for H1 FY26.

* Balance Sheet: Total Assets as of September 30, 2025, stood at ₹51,232.44 lakh.

Operational Highlights

* Noteworthy corporate actions during the period include:

* A successful bonus share issuance (ratio 3:2).

* Subdivision of equity shares.

* Preferential allotment to both promoter and non-promoter entities.

* The Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary GHV INFRA FZ LLC in Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, UAE, as part of its strategic international expansion.

Operations of the subsidiary have not yet commenced and are expected to be fully operational from the October quarter onwards.

Order Book Update

The Company's order book demonstrated robust growth, increasing substantially from around ₹3,400 crore as of June 30, 2025, to approximately ₹8,500 crore as of September 30, 2025.

This significant increase underscores strong project inflows during the quarter and reinforces GHV Infra's healthy revenue visibility and sustained execution capabilities.

Management Commentary

Ajay Hans, Managing Director, said:

"GHV Infra delivered robust growth this quarter, supported by timely project execution and prudent financial management.

The successful bonus issue and expansion into the Middle East reflect our commitment to enhancing shareholder value and pursuing new opportunities.

With a healthy order book and experienced leadership, we remain optimistic about sustaining growth momentum."

Outlook

GHV Infra remains focused on leveraging its sectoral expertise to participate actively in India's infrastructure development drive and selectively expanding abroad.

The Company continues to monitor industry trends and regulatory developments to ensure compliance and maximize stakeholder returns.

Compliance Statement

The financial results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting on November 03, 2025.

The limited review report issued by the statutory auditors is attached.

The results and requisite disclosures are available on the Company's website www.ghvinfra.com and filed with BSE Limited in line with SEBI Listing Regulations.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor