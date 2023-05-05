GI Outsourcing awarded ET HR Future-Ready Organization Award 2023 for the Second Year Running

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 (/NewsVoir): GI Outsourcing, a leading knowledge process outsourcing provider for global businesses has won the 2023 Economic Times Future Ready Orgzations Award in the category of mid-sized orgzations of the Year. EY Economic Times Future Ready Orgzations List 2023 features the best compes that have seized the unique unfreezing opportunity before them to imagine and create new systems and modes of orgzation that are more flexible, integrated, resilient, and ultimately, more human.

Expressing delight on receiving the award, Vikas Chadha, MD-GI Outsourcing said, "We are thrilled to have been chosen as the winner at this year's Economic Times Future Ready Orgzation Awards for the second year in a row, for our purpose-driven visionary work culture that aims to revolutionize the way traditional outsourcing works. At GI, we continuously endeavour to lead by example and empathy by building a digital workforce, developing customer-centric technology strategies, nurturing a flexible-engagement model, and staying abreast of the latest technology with a strong emphasis on talent development. All our efforts are towards creating an engaging, healthy work culture that allows employees and stakeholders to connect with the orgzation at a deeper level and galvze growth."

GI Outsourcing was selected as a winner in recognition of industry-leading practices and creating a robust roadmap and strategy for laying the foundation of a future-ready orgzation by taking a multi-pronged approach; complementing customer needs and industry-leading job creation and staff satisfaction. GI also demonstrated strong growth both in geographical expansion by opening new offices in India in Delhi and Ahmedabad apart from their existing two offices in Mumbai and increasing the talent pool besides increasing services offered and servicing customers across new geographies including UK, Ireland, USA, Canada and plans for expansion to UAE and Australia.

GI impressed the judges in driving quality obsession with significant expansion of their service offerings and addressing the customer's growing business needs. The company laid strong emphasis on innovation, harnessing technology, and geographical expansion to gain access to talent pools for building a healthy pipeline of resources. Also, as an orgzation, they ensured to build an inclusive orgzational culture that creates future-ready talent and capabilities along with value-driven leadership.

Based in the UK, GI is an outstanding outsourcing solution for accountants and business owners. Drawing from a wide range of industry experts and accounting specialists to fill in the gaps and help business transform unprofitable clients into profitable ones. With over 20 years of experience, they are one of the most trusted leading financial services & accountancy firms to deliver the highest quality of work, on time, every time. They provide all aspects of financial services including Management Accounting, Bookkeeping, taxation, and cloud computing, virtual CFO, and controllerships. GI has a presence in India and the UK with offices in Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, and London and a pool of nearly 300 finance and accounting professionals working diligently to provide impeccable service to valued customers across the UK, Ireland, USA, and Canada and planning to further expand into UAE and Australia working diligently to provide impeccable service to valuable customers. GI Outsourcing today works with all the major cloud accounting software suppliers, including Xero, Sage, QuickBooks, CCH, CaseWare, and Iris as well as many of the large ERP systems, such as Dynamics, SAP, and Oracle.

For more information, please visit us at: (www.gioutsourcing.com) or email us at solutions@gioutsourcing.com

