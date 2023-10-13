GIBS Bangalore Hosts HR Conclave on Digital Competencies for Employees: Empowering the Workforce of Tomorrow

ATK

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 13: GIBS Business School, Bengaluru, played host to an enlightening HR Conclave on "Digital Competencies for Employees." The event, which took place on the school's campus on Thursday, October 5th, 2023, from 5 PM to 9 PM, witnessed the participation of over 120 enthusiastic HR professionals representing top companies.

In an age where digital transformation is reshaping industries, the demand for employees to possess digital competencies has never been more pressing. The HR Conclave, hosted by GIBS, addressed this industry imperative by providing invaluable insights and strategies to empower HR professionals and their organizations in navigating the digital age.

The theme of the event revolved around the ever-evolving landscape of digital competencies essential for employees in today's rapidly changing business environment. With seven distinguished speakers and one esteemed moderator, the conclave delved into insightful discussions on empowering HR with digital competence and navigating the new era of literacy in the workplace.

Speakers and Topics:

Vikas Maheswary, CHRO of Biocon Biologics Ltd, graced the event as the First Keynote Speaker. He delivered an inspiring address on "Empowering HR with Digital Competence: Embracing the Future of Work." Maheswary emphasized the critical role HR plays in driving digital transformation within organizations.

Rangarajan Subramanian, Head of People at SMEC, enlightened the audience as Second Keynote Speaker. His presentation, "Boosting Productivity and Retention: HR Strategies for Success," offered valuable insights into HR strategies that enhance productivity and employee retention.

A vibrant panel discussion, centered on the theme "Digital Skills for Employees: Navigating the New Era of Literacy," showcased an impressive lineup of industry experts:

* Anand Arora, VP of HR at Landmark Group

* Sivam S, Founder of Ocean Resources and Services LLC

* Sudeep Kumar Sen, VP of Marketing & Sales at Gi Group India

* Lekkha Palakkot, Director of L&D at Brillio Technology

* Simi Choudhury, AVP of Global Talent Management at Sutherland Global Services

This engaging discussion yielded a wealth of insights into the significance of digital skills in the contemporary workplace. Attendees left with actionable strategies, well-equipped to excel in the digital era.

Bridging the Gap: GIBS HR Conclave Nurtures Tomorrow's Talent for a Digital Workplace

The HR Conclave received an overwhelming response from top HR professionals in the industry, reaffirming GIBS Business School's commitment to fostering meaningful connections between academia and the corporate world. The event provided a platform for students to interact with and learn from these seasoned professionals, gaining valuable insights into the skills and competencies required in the digital age.

The sessions were not just informative but also interactive, allowing attendees to ask questions and engage in thought-provoking discussions. This unique blend of knowledge-sharing and networking created a dynamic atmosphere that left participants inspired and better equipped to meet the demands of the evolving workplace.

Empowering Tomorrow's Leaders: A Message from our Managing Director on GIBS HR Conclave Succes

Ritesh Goyal, the Founder & Managing Director of GIBS Business School, expressed his delight at the success of the HR Conclave, stating, "Our commitment to providing holistic education extends beyond the classroom, and events like these are a testament to our dedication to the overall development of our students. We are proud to have hosted this HR Conclave, which bridged the gap between theory and practice, empowering our students to be future-ready professionals."

The HR Conclave's success can be measured not only by the number of registrations but also by the knowledge gained and connections made during the event. GIBS Business School remains dedicated to fostering such initiatives that bring academia and industry together for the benefit of its students and the larger community.

From Dusk till Dawn: GIBS Placement Department and Students Illuminate Success

The outstanding success of the GIBS HR Conclave was not just a fortuitous event but the culmination of tireless efforts put forth by the dedicated Placement Department, which worked tirelessly day and night to make this event an unparalleled success. Led by MohanRaj, the Dean of Placements, and ably coordinated by Kiran, Manager of Corporate Relations and Placements, the team's meticulous planning and execution ensured the seamless flow of this enlightening event.

Behind the scenes, Kavishree, the CRE (Corporate Relations Executive), played a pivotal role in ensuring that the event's logistics were flawlessly managed. The Student Coordinators, affectionately known as SCRE's, exhibited exceptional commitment, acting as the backbone of the event's organization.

Together, this dynamic team, along with the unwavering support of GIBS students, worked harmoniously to bridge the gap between academia and the corporate world, making the HR Conclave a resounding success. Their dedication truly exemplifies GIBS Business School's commitment to holistic education and the development of future-ready professionals.

