GIBS Business School Conducts a Trailblazing CSR Activity, "Harmony Heaven," Engaging Local Orphanages in a Day of Joy and Learning

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 30: In an inspiring display of community engagement and social responsibility, GIBS Business School marked a significant milestone by organizing an unprecedented CSR event titled "Harmony Heaven." The event, meticulously planned and executed by the CSR society of GIBS under the adept guidance of Professor Siddanagouda Policepatil and with the endorsement of Ritesh Goyal, brought together children from local orphanages for a day filled with learning, creativity, and joy.

Unveiling 'Harmony Heaven': A GIBS Business School Initiative Bridging Education with Compassion

Harmony Heaven, a concept conceived by the visionary minds of the CSR society coordinators, broke new ground in GIBS's history. The event was the culmination of extensive planning and coordination, involving both the 1st and 2nd year PGDM students of GIBS. The day-long event, held on January 24, 2024, was dedicated to hosting children from Ebenezer Child Care and Bethel Child Care, offering them a myriad of activities aimed at nurturing their talents and providing a day of unfettered happiness.

Beyond Entertainment: A Journey of Empowerment

Harmony Heaven was not just an event; it was a journey of empowerment and joy. From the moment the children stepped onto the campus, they were greeted with an atmosphere of warmth and enthusiasm. The amphitheater, auditorium, and a designated area on the fourth floor became arenas of creativity and expression. Each child, segmented into groups based on age, engaged in activities that resonated with their interests and age groups.

The children's talents were brought to the forefront during the talent showcase, featuring performances ranging from dance and singing to beatboxing and group dances. The event's highlight was the prize distribution ceremony, presided over by the esteemed Ritesh Goyal, along with other dignitaries, acknowledging and celebrating the children's talents and participation.

A Commitment to Social Responsibility

"This event is not just about a day of activities; it's a testament to GIBS's commitment to integrating social responsibility into its core values," stated Ritesh Goyal. "Harmony Heaven reflects our dedication to making a positive impact on society and fostering an environment where education and joy go hand in hand."

As the day drew to a close, the children, along with the students, faculty, and staff of GIBS, gathered for a final photo, encapsulating the memories of a day filled with laughter, learning, and unity. The success of Harmony Heaven sets a new precedent for CSR activities, highlighting the powerful synergy between education institutions and the community.

GIBS Business School extends its heartfelt gratitude to all the volunteers, coordinators, and participants who contributed to the resounding success of Harmony Heaven. The institution remains steadfast in its mission to contribute positively to society, nurturing future leaders who are not only academically accomplished but also socially responsible and compassionate.

The CSR Society of GIBS Business School: Pioneering Social Responsibility and Community Engagement

The CSR Society of GIBS Business School stands at the forefront of the institution's commitment to social responsibility and community engagement. This dynamic society, comprised of proactive students from various academic disciplines, functions under the visionary leadership of faculty members, including the esteemed Professor Siddanagouda Policepatil. It embodies the school's ethos of fostering a sense of social consciousness and ethical responsibility among its students.

This society is not just an extracurricular group; it is a pivotal part of GIBS's mission to mold future leaders who are well-rounded, socially aware, and ready to contribute positively to society. The society meticulously plans and executes a range of initiatives and events that address various social issues, focusing on making tangible impacts in the community. By working closely with local organizations, NGOs, and underprivileged sections of society, the CSR Society of GIBS has become a beacon of hope and a catalyst for change.

The "Harmony Heaven" event is a shining example of the society's innovative approach to CSR. It reflects the society's dedication to creating platforms where students can not only apply their academic learning in real-world scenarios but also develop empathy, leadership, and teamwork skills. As GIBS Business School continues to excel in academic realms, the CSR Society ensures that the heart of its educational mission beats in tune with the needs of society, making a lasting difference in the lives of many.

Empowering Leaders, Innovating Business - GIBS Business School

GIBS Business School, consistently ranked among the Top 10 PGDM colleges in Bangalore, is a premier institution that stands out in the competitive landscape of business education. Offering a rigorous BBA program, GIBS is renowned for its comprehensive curriculum that integrates theoretical knowledge with practical application. This approach has secured its position as a Top Business School in Bangalore, with a focus on molding industry-ready professionals.

The school's commitment to excellence is evident in its robust PGDM course, tailored to meet the evolving needs of the global business landscape. With state-of-the-art facilities and a faculty of seasoned professionals, GIBS ensures an enriching learning experience that justifies its reputation as one of the Best PGDM Colleges in Bangalore.

Admissions at GIBS are highly sought after, with students from across the country vying for a spot in its esteemed PGDM and BBA programs. The school's affiliation with Bangalore University adds to its credibility, providing a solid academic foundation that is both locally grounded and internationally recognized.

Moreover, GIBS's strategic location in Bangalore, a bustling hub of innovation and commerce, offers unparalleled opportunities for students to engage with leading businesses and startups. This vibrant ecosystem contributes to GIBS's reputation for excellent placement, marking it as a Top PGDM/MBA College in Bangalore that offers not just education, but a pathway to successful careers in the corporate world.

