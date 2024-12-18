GIBS Business School Hosts Transformative TEDx GIBS Bangalore 2024 Event

VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 18: It is pleasing to note that the GIBS Business School's thirst for innovativeness and leadership in ideas and concepts has not been satiated, as evidenced by the hosting of the TEDx GIBS Bangalore 2024, which was highly anticipated. The sentiments were equally expressed by participants who attended the GIBS event held on their beautiful campus in Bangalore, with the participants comprising a mix of dynamic thought leaders, industry stalwarts, and eloquent speakers. The event's theme "Spark Your Ideas, Ignite Success" made penetrating the walls of conformity easier, which is the first step toward daring change.

An Unforgettable Lineup of Visionaries

TEDx GIBS Bangalore 2024 featured an extraordinary lineup of speakers, each renowned for their unique perspectives and contributions to society. From seasoned industry experts to rising stars, the event presented a diverse array of voices:

* Padma Syed Kirmani, the legendary Indian cricketer, delivered an insightful talk on "Success Vs Failure Management," highlighting the lessons he learned on and off the field.

* Maheshwer Peri, Founder and Chairman of Careers360, discussed "Values & Valuations - Measuring Entrepreneurship Success," emphasizing the importance of ethical leadership in today's business world.

* Vandana Mehrotra, Co-Founder of Meteonic Innovation Pvt Ltd, captivated the audience with her talk, "Life & Entrepreneurship: A Journey of Passion and Purpose," sharing her journey as an author, serial entrepreneur, and angel investor.

* Master Prathamesh Sinha, a motivational speaker and Shark Tank fame, inspired everyone with his story of breaking barriers and promoting inclusivity with his talk, "Breaking Barriers: Redefining Resilience and Inclusivity."

* Dr. Sai Kaustuv Dashgupta, a National Awardee and India's first disabled Happiness Coach, delivered a stirring session on "Become a Champion of Inclusive Entrepreneurship," advocating for diversity and equal opportunities.

* Gajendra Kothari, Founder of Etica Wealth, shared his insights on "The Messenger is the Message," exploring the nuances of financial communication and its societal impact.

* Ashutosh Pratihast, Founder and CEO of IDIGITALPRENEUR, encouraged entrepreneurs with "Mastering Influence to Drive Business Growth," blending his expertise as a YouTuber and angel investor.

A Perfect blend of Entertainment and Inspiration

The commencement of the day's proceedings was marked by an opening speech by Dr. Jayanta Chakraborti, the Dean and Principal of GIBS Business School, and symbolically enough, a lamp-lighting ceremony took place signifying the commencement of a day filled with inspiration. A trumpet fanfare-like welcome performance excited the crowd whence the audience began the celebration.

He encouraged the audience to think out of the box and elucidated that platforms such as TEDx are necessary to ignite the fabric of imagination, nurture innovation and invention, and bring out the untapped potential in people. The event's theme, "Spark Your Ideas, Ignite Success," and Ritesh Goyal's speech which were two significant components of the event, energized the audience towards making full use of their potential and approaching their goals and dreams with no fear.

In between the stimulating TED sessions, TEDx attendees found time to engage with each other in meaningful cultural activities at their leisure throughout the day.

The event was successfully ended by thanking the volunteers and the organizing team which was done by Dr. Sri Phani Srujana in a splendid vote of thanks.

Collaboration and Networking

It was an experience and not just loaded with speeches. The seminar was well spaced with high tea and lunch where interactions with the speakers took place thus forming strong bonds meant to last longer. This unique experience added to GIBS Business School's vision of forming a cluster of concerned-thinking people.

A Spreading Foundation of New Ideas

GIBS Business School was once again pronounced a thinker in the education sector. The motto "Spark Your Ideas, Ignite Success" was the theme of the event which inspired all the participants to take risks and innovate. Every detail of the event showcased GIBS' ethos of nurturing creativity- from the speakers chosen to the smooth running of the program.

About GIBS Business School

Consisting of a group of innovative graduate business schools in Bangalore, GIBS Business School is recognized as a top business school in Bangalore, pushing the envelope in terms of traditional educators with its innovative graduate programs, teaching styles, and general frameworks of its education system. One such revolutionary measure that GIBS adopted was hosting TEDx GIBS Bangalore, which provided a platform to students and the community, allowing them to interact with people outside of the school.

Looking Ahead

With the Great figures TEDx GIBS Bangalore 2024 has set for us, the bar has been set for even bigger projects in the future. GIBS Business School has been and will always be geared towards encouraging innovation, diversity, and excellence. These types of events not only motivate the participants but also enhance the stature of GIBS as a great educational and thought institution.

Participants began filling out the halls and the venue in general with the urge to take action and a feeling of accomplishment, seeking to make their ideas fruitful. TEDx GIBS Bangalore 2024 was more than an event; it was a stir - a stir to provoke change, to bring success, to set the limits abysmally high.

