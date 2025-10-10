GIC Re Brings Global Reinsurance Leaders Together to Drive Resilient Growth at 29th FAIR Conference

29th FAIR Conference

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10: The 29th Federation of Afro-Asian Insurers and Reinsurers (FAIR) Conference, hosted by the General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) from 5th to 8th October 2025, concluded successfully in Mumbai. The four-day event brought together over 650 delegates representing more than 50 countries to engage in meaningful dialogue on strengthening the global insurance and reinsurance ecosystem. With the central theme “Emerging Markets – Towards Resilient Growth”, the conference marked FAIR's 60th anniversary, making this edition especially significant for the Afro-Asian insurance fraternity.

The conference featured a rich line-up of activities over three core days, beginning with the Opening Ceremony and Keynote Sessions on 6th October, followed by plenary discussions on navigating political risk, currency volatility, and reinsurance pricing. Delegates also engaged in bilateral meetings and the FAIR Executive Board Meeting. The following day saw insightful sessions on Innovative Risk Transfer Solutions for Emerging Market Exposures and Reinsurance Strategies for Expanding Insurance Access: Supporting IRDAI's 2047 Vision. The concluding day hosted a plenary on Adapting Reinsurance Models to Diverse Regulatory Environments, followed by bilateral meetings and an optional Mumbai tour.

As the conference drew to a close, Smt. Jayashri B, Executive Director, GIC Re, along with other General Managers of GIC Re, felicitated the sponsors and expressed gratitude to all delegates, organisers and partners for their invaluable contributions. The evening of 7th October was marked by a Cultural Programme and Gala Dinner, which beautifully showcased the richness of Indian culture and traditions while reflecting India's growing synergy with the global reinsurance landscape. The 29th FAIR Conference concluded on a note of renewed collaboration, reinforcing shared aspirations for resilient and inclusive growth across emerging markets.

