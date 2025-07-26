Giftex's 'Precious Collectibles' Auction Showcases the Finest of Jewellery, Silver & Timepieces

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26: Giftex is delighted to announce its upcoming 'Precious Collectibles' auction, a thoughtfully curated showcase of rare and exquisite finds in Jewellery, Silver, and Timepieces. Scheduled for July 28 - 29, 2025, the online auction brings together notable pieces, handpicked for their craftsmanship and distinctive design.

The carefully curated catalogue presents a beautiful collection of jewellery, made with both European and traditional craftsmanship. This features exquisite diamonds and pearls, and a breathtaking array of precious gemstones, including rubies, sapphires and emeralds. The timepieces from renowned global watchmakers include high-complication and bejewelled watches, while the rare silver pieces, with their skilled craftsmanship and design, offer an opportunity to collectors to acquire objects of lasting value.

Speaking of the jewellery section, Luxury Jewellery Expert Jay Sagar says, "The selection offers collectors a chance to acquire both staple everyday pieces of quality craftsmanship as well as iconic works from famed jewellery makers such as Boucheron, Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels. The curation was done keeping in mind the tastes of a variety of collectors, both seasoned and new."

Leading the auction is Lot no. 231, an 18k Yellow Gold & Diamond Cuff Bracelet. The rhodium-plated 18k yellow gold bracelet presents a contemporary triple-band design, highlighted by rows of diamonds that enhance the radiance of its pave setting. The lot is estimated at INR 15,00,000 - 17,00,000.

Another important piece is the lot number.157, A Diamond Bracelet. Bold and intricately crafted in 18k white gold, the bracelet is densely pave-set with diamonds. Its wide band is made up of repeating geometric segments, each showcasing pear-shaped and floral motifs framed within rectangular borders. This lot will be offered at an estimate of INR 14,00,000 - 16,00,000.

Jehangir Readymoney, Luxury Timepiece Expert, says about the horological sections, "Catering to the growing market for luxury and vintage timepieces, we have selected exquisite, rare pieces from leading global brands that truly stand the test of time. The collection offers timepieces for both seasoned and new collectors and represents the pinnacle of horological artistry, combining style, complexity, and individuality.

Lot No. 6 is the Patek Philippe Lady Gondolo - Art Deco 18k Gold Wristwatch, Reference 7041. The watch features a manual-winding movement, calibre no. 215, with 18 jewels. The silver grained dial is adorned with Roman numerals indicating the hours and a secondary sub-dial indicating seconds, complemented by crafted hands for both hours and minutes. The watch boasts an 108 factory-set diamond outer dial and an 18k gold case and caseback. It is estimated to sell at INR 10,00,000 - 15,00,000.

Lot No. 444, is the Cartier La Dona De Cartier 18k Gold Wristwatch, Reference 2903. Estimated to sell at INR 9,00,000 - 12,00,000, this watch with calibre no. 059 features a quartz movement with 5 jewels. It features an 18k gold case, caseback and an 18k gold crown set with a diamond. The silver sunburst-patterned guilloche dial displays hours with painted black Roman numerals. The watch is completed with a branded 18k gold bracelet.

The array of silver works on offer features works of impeccable craftsmanship emerging from India and exquisite pieces from some of the most renowned silversmiths of Europe.

Odiot, Paris's Set Of Fine French Silver Plates, lot no. 29, is estimated at INR 9,00,000 - 10,00,000. The set, executed in the 1930s, includes 12 plates featuring an elegant design and a decorative, shaped rim.

Lot No. 411 is An Exemplary Indian Dinner Set, executed in the 20th century. Comprising four large plates, four medium-sized plates, four small plates, four glasses, twelve small bowls and four spoons, each unit is minimally designed and features a scalloped rim. This lot can be estimated at INR 8,70,000 - 9,70,000.

The Precious Collectibles Auction will be conducted online at www.giftex.in. Bidders are invited to preview the full catalogue and register for participation.

