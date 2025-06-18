Gifts India Expo 2025 Wraps Up in Mumbai, Showcasing Trends in Gifting & Stationery

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18: The 31st edition of Gifts India Expo 2025 concluded successfully today at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, reaffirming its position as India's most celebrated and comprehensive exhibition for corporate gifting and stationery. Organized by RX India, the three-day event marked a milestone for the sector, drawing over 200 exhibitors and showcasing more than 700+ innovative products across 17 categories, with participation from over 15 countries. The expo once again proved to be a global platform for industry collaboration, creativity, and business innovation.

Inaugurated on June 12 by respected dignitaries including Shri Milind Barapatre, Joint Director & Head of Office, MSME Development & Facilitation Office, Mumbai, alongside senior officials from MSME, industry associations, and business leaders from top brands, the event set a high benchmark for excellence and engagement within the industry.

This year's edition featured a vibrant display of leading brands such as FNP, Confetti, Artdinox, FRIDO, Nasher Miles, and Vivanda. A major highlight on Day 1 was the live product launch of Nutovia's new range of gourmet flavoured peanut butters, which drew significant attention from visitors, buyers, and media.

The expo provided an immersive experience for professionals across industries, offering insights into the latest trends in corporate gifting, promotional merchandise, lifestyle stationery, and sustainable innovations. Thousands of visitors from India and abroad explored premium offerings, engaged in high-impact networking, and forged strategic partnerships that are expected to drive future growth in the sector.

Speaking on the event's successful conclusion, Ashna Gemini Sharan, Portfolio Director, RX India, said, “We are proud to see the exceptional response to the 31st edition of Gifts India Expo. The enthusiasm of both our exhibitors and visitors reflects the dynamic transformation of India's corporate gifting industry. This platform not only highlights the convergence of business and celebration but also enables global and local brands to connect, co-create, and expand their reach in a growing market. RX India is committed to nurturing this growth and showcasing the best that the industry has to offer.”

Gifts India Expo 2025 ended on a high note, cementing its role as a catalyst for innovation, business development, and global connectivity in India's rapidly evolving gifting ecosystem.

