Gifts World Expo 2025 Returns with its 28th Edition, Featuring Focused Segments and an Expanded Showcase

New Delhi [India], June 23: India's most anticipated and biggest exhibition on gifting and promotional solutions, Gifts World Expo, is all geared up to make a vibrant comeback in 2025 with an even larger and more diversified exhibition. Hosted by MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd., the 28th edition will take place from 24-26 July 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, showcasing gifting solutions to cater to the sourcing needs of top national and international buyers under one roof.

With the growing demand for occasion-based, meaningful, and personalised gifting, Gifts World Expo 2025 is set to introduce dedicated zones that reflect current market trends. This year, Gifts World Expo 2025 places a renewed spotlight on high-demand segments such as Stationery & Office Supplies, Wedding Gifting, Gift Packaging & Hampers, and Gourmet Hampers. These established categories are being elevated with enhanced showcases to offer buyers and businesses a more curated and immersive sourcing experience.

One of the most anticipated additions to the event this year is the Stationery World Pavilion. Designed as a concerted and innovative exhibition, the pavilion will highlight creative products in writing tools, planners, art supplies, luxury paper products, and environmentally friendly office solutions. The pavilion will be a dedicated area to commemorate the comeback of creative and customised stationery in the corporate and lifestyle gifting sectors.

Ms. Himani Gulati, Director, MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd., said, "Gifts World Expo has continuously adapted to the evolving needs of the market. This year, we are delighted to introduce fresh, high-priority verticals such as the Stationery World Pavilion in addition to a diverse range of festive, celebratory, corporate & wedding gifts which conform to both industry trends and buyer sentiment. Our vision is to develop a vibrant, relevant, and future-proof platform that engages meaningful business opportunities throughout the gifting ecosystem."

Reputed for its size and selection, Gifts World Expo remains the sole exclusive platform dedicated to this category, convening corporate buyers, retailers, wholesalers, resellers, distributors, event planners, and gifting industry professionals from India and around the globe. The 2025 edition is poised to welcome more than 650 exhibitors, and it firmly establishes itself as the one-stop destination for end-to-end gifting solutions.

Whether you're interested in exploring wedding hamper trends, corporate gifts on a high level, customised packaging, or trends in innovative gifting boxes, Gifts World Expo 2025 guarantees unparalleled diversity, creativity, and networking in one place.

Gifts World Expo is India's premier exhibition dedicated to the gifting and promotional solutions industry, renowned for its comprehensive showcase of the latest trends and innovations. Organized by MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd., this annual event brings together over 650+ exhibitors and 30,000+ products from 4,000+ brands, attracting more than 33,000 visitors from diverse sectors such as Pharma, Software, FMCG, and Hospitality. Held at Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan), New Delhi, the expo spans 3,50,000+ sq. ft. of exhibition space, offering a diverse range of gift categories including luxury gifts & lifestyle products, gourmet hampers, and customized gifts and promotional products, to name a few.

