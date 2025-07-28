Gifts World Expo 2025 Wraps Up on a High Note with 35,822 Visitors, Robust Business Interactions, and Industry Momentum

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 28: The curtains came down on the 28th edition of Gifts World Expo, organised by MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd., with the event concluding on an emphatic high. Spread across five expansive halls at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, the three-day B2B trade show welcomed a staggering 35,822 visitors, bringing together corporate buyers, sourcing heads, retailers, institutional buyers, and entrepreneurs from every corner of India. With 650+ exhibitors, 4,000+ brands, and over 30,000 products on display, the show reaffirmed its role as the go-to sourcing hub for personal, corporate, festive, and luxury gifting segments.

This year's success was driven by strong partner support. Mutha Impex came onboard as the Registration Sponsor, with BAA as the Sourcing Partner and RR Bags as the Carry Bag Sponsor. Power Plus and Castillo Milano onboarded as Lanyard Sponsors, while 6Wresearch as the Knowledge Partner for Gift Talks. The show also received support from Partner Associations including the Handloom Handicraft Exporters Welfare Association (HHEWA) and National Jute Board. Meanwhile the show also received support from Supporting Associations including Corporate Gifts Association of India (CGAI), Pen & Stationery Association of India, and the Federation of Maharashtra Stationery Manufacturers & Traders Association (FMSMTA).

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Himani Gulati, Director, MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. said, "This edition surpassed our expectations, in turnout, in energy, and in the quality of business interactions. From curated pavilions to insightful panel discussions, everything was designed to empower the industry's next phase. We've seen buyers making strategic choices, exhibitors showcasing innovations that resonate, and the ecosystem responding with fresh optimism. We thank our partners, brands, and visitors for making this an exceptional edition."

Beyond sheer scale, this year's edition made a clear statement on where the Indian gifting industry is headed. From gourmet hampers and wedding gifts to electronic gadgets & home appliances, stationery & office supplies to beauty, health and wellness gifts, the show floor reflected the market's growing appetite for differentiated, purpose-driven offerings.

Key focused areas Wedding Gifts and Stationery World Pavilion stood out for drawing consistent engagement. Brands such as Abhinandans Inc., Adidas, Vinod Cookware, Brillare Life Sciences, Idea Crafts, Bugatti, Sarla Mills, EVERWEAR, Indi Colour, Pikmee, Luggero, Red Ribbons Gifting, and Veda Connection amongst others created strong traction, representing a new wave of exhibitors ready to meet India's evolving gifting demands.

The Hosted Buyer Programme added further value to the show by facilitating structured meetings between pre-verified buyers and relevant exhibitors. This gave a very positive direction to the three-day event, as exhibitors ended the day with much excitement and insights. Adding to this momentum, exclusive attractions across the showfloor elevated the sourcing experience. The Start-Up & Innovation Zone introduced disruptive ideas, while the Stationery World Pavilion drew large crowds. The Sustainable Products Zone impressed with eco-conscious offerings from brands like Bio Q, 9 Cork, and Spectrus Sustainable. Meanwhile, the Trending Products Showcase and Entertainment Zone brought energy, engagement, and a touch of inspiration to the overall experience.

Closing on a strong note, Day 3 of Gift Talks sparked conversations around scaling, funding, and digital evolution in the gifting industry. The session on Expanding Your Business Globally: Understanding Export Opportunities and Challenges opened up perspectives on tapping into global trade. This was followed by an engaging panel on Discussing the Role of Startups & Large Enterprises in Attracting Angel Investment, where the startup ecosystem took center stage. Wrapping up, Digital Marketing for Gifting and Stationery Businesses spotlighted how social media, SEO, and online platforms are reshaping sales and brand outreach.

With the Delhi chapter drawing to a close, Gifts World Expo now heads to Bengaluru scheduled for 11-13 September 2025, with an eye on expanding industry conversations, unlocking fresh markets, and keeping India's gifting trade network dynamic and growth-oriented. Building on the momentum of Delhi, the Bengaluru edition promises extensive outreach and category innovation.

Taking a significant step forward, a pivotal announcement was made during the grand opening of Gifts World Expo Delhi 2025. The organisers of Paperworld India, Corporate Gifts Show, and Gifts World Expo officially announced the merger of their exhibition portfolios. As a result, the upcoming February 2026 Mumbai edition of Gifts World Expo will witness the transformation of the long-established Corporate Gifts Show, now set to be rebranded under the Gifts World Expo umbrella.

MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. is an international exhibition company with a strong presence of over four decades in the advertising industry, over 28 years in publishing & 23 years in exhibitions. The company has produced more than 100 market-leading trade exhibitions for various segments in addition to publishing various magazines & advertising trade directories of repute. Successful exhibitions are conducted all over India, Dubai, Singapore, Canada and Thailand.

For more details, visit our website at: www.mexexhibits.com.

