GIGABYTE Launches New Range of Gaming Laptops with AI Features and WiFi 7

PRNewswire

Taipei [Taiwan], June 27: The world's leading computer brand, GIGABYTE, announced the launch of next-gen AI Gaming Laptops, AORUS 16X and GIGABYTE G6X in India. The new range of AI gaming laptops is built to accomplish generative AI workloads faster while providing longer battery life and a seamless AI software experience. Leading the new lineup of GIGABYTE AI Gaming Laptops, the AORUS 16X and GIGABYTE G6X run over 20x faster in generative AI workflows, compared to laptops with no discrete GPU. Both feature modern 16-inch displays in a 16:10 aspect ratio.

There will be four AI laptop models available in India, including two SKUs each of AORUS 16X and GIGABYTE G6X. All are equipped with the Intel® Core™ HX Processor along with the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 series Laptop GPUs, supporting Ray Tracing, DLSS, and more to deliver realistic visuals and exceptional AI learning capabilities. Ranging from INR 96,999 to INR 1,89,999, the laptops will be available from July at online and offline retail stores across the country.

AORUS 16X AI Gaming Laptop

The new AORUS 16X is equipped with exclusive GIGABYTE AI Nexus technology, optimizing power management and gaming performance while enhancing generative AI applications. Boasting patented innovations like the 4-sided Super-slim Bezel design and supporting Dolby Atmos® and Dolby Vision®, it creates a cinematic audiovisual experience unparalleled in its class. It holds the TUV Rheinland Eye Comfort Certification and Pantone® Validated color accuracy certification, which provide high comfort and confidence for extended use, moreover with the advance of the next-generation wireless technology WiFi 7 to deliver unprecedented speed.

GIGABYTE G6X AI Gaming Laptop

The GIGABYTE G6X delivers exceptional performance, seamlessly handling various gaming titles and professional creative applications. Additionally, its integration of Microsoft AI assistant, CoPilot, streamlines task completion, alleviating daily workloads, and unlocking boundless productivity. The GIGABYTE G6X features a unique 4-sided Slim Bezel design, providing users with an immersive view with a 90% screen-to-body ratio, complemented by Dolby Atmos® for a personal cinema experience.

GIGABYTE has collaborated closely with NVIDIA to deploy a full range of RTX AI PCs, reinforcing its leadership in the AI PC market. Supriya Gawde Mankame, Deputy General Manager of GIGABYTE India, said "GIGABYTE's AI laptops excel in high-intensity graphic processing and various generative AI applications, catering to gamers and creative professionals."

For more the new range of AI gaming Laptops: https://www.gigabyte.com/Comparison/Consumer/Result/5?pids=9531,9534,9535,9536

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/mediaGIGABYTE_LaunchesGaming_LaptopsAIFeaturesWiFi7.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor