GIGABYTE Set to Showcase High-Tech Products and Host Intense CS2 1v1 Competition at India Gaming Show 2024

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 12: GIGABYTE, a global leader in computer hardware, is thrilled to announce that it will be participating in the prestigious India Gaming Show 2024. The 6th India Gaming Show 2024, an international gaming, animation, and infotainment event is being organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) from March 14 to 16 in Pune, India.

As a part of this collaboration, GIGABYTE will be setting up a highly interactive booth, showcasing its high-tech products including the G5 MF laptop and GS Series Monitors. Gamers in attendance will be able to test out a variety of top-notch AAA titles on GIGABYTE products, showcasing the hardware's capabilities.

Supriya Gawde Mankame, the Asst. General Manager at GIGABYTE India, said, "At GIGABYTE, we're thrilled to be part of the India Gaming Show 2024, showcasing our products directly to gamers. Our booth will offer an interactive experience, allowing attendees to test the G5 MF laptop and GS Series Monitors and witness the power of our hardware first hand. Additionally, with our 1v1 Counter-Strike 2 showdown, we're providing an opportunity for gamers to compete using our gaming laptops and win exciting prizes. We look forward to welcoming everyone to the GIGABYTE booth and being a part of the vibrant gaming community at IGS 2024 in Pune."

Additionally, GIGABYTE will be hosting a 1v1 Counter-Strike 2 showdown where every gamer can participate. Gamers can register for the tournament at the booth to compete in the latest GIGABYTE gaming laptops and win exciting prizes.

The GIGABYTE 1v1 Counter-Strike 2 showdown will happen alongside the Skyesports Grand Slam 2024, an international esports event for the game at the India Gaming Show. The tournament will feature four teams - one from India, one from Australia, and two international invites - competing for a share of the $50,000 prize pool.

Furthermore, The Indonesian Embassy has partnered with Skyesports to host a historic diplomatic esports showmatch as India and Indonesia mark 75 years of diplomatic relations. It will feature a top team from Indonesia locking horns with the Indian champions to promote the gaming industries of both countries and explore avenues for further collaboration.

GIGABYTE: GIGABYTE is an engineer, visionary, and leader in the world of tech that uses its hardware expertise, patented innovations, and industry leadership to create, inspire, and advance. Renowned for over 30 years of award-winning excellence in motherboards, graphics cards, monitors, storage devices and PC peripherals, GIGABYTE is a cornerstone in the HPC community, providing businesses with server and data center expertise to accelerate their success. At the forefront of evolving technology, GIGABYTE is devoted to inventing smart solutions that enable digitalization from edge to cloud, and allow customers to capture, analyze, and transform digital information into economic data that can benefit humanity and "Upgrade Your Life". Please visit https://www.gigabyte.com/ for more information.

Skyesports: Skyesports is a leading esports and gaming venture based in Chennai, renowned for hosting major esports tournaments. Founded in November 2018 by Shiva Nandy, Skyesports has quickly grown to become one of the largest esports companies in South Asia. Skyesports has an impressive range of original IPs, which include the Skyesports Championship, Skyesports Masters, Skyesports League, Skyesports Grand Slam, Skyesports Skirmish Series, and more, through which Skyesports has touched millions of gamers across South Asia and beyond. Skyesports is a part of the digital entertainment and technology company, JetSynthesys. For more information, visit https://skyesports.in/

