Gilgit Baltistan traders protest against 'illegal taxes' and neglect at Sost Dry Port

Gilgit Baltistan [PoGB], May 12 : Traders in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan have launched a protest at the Pakistan-China Dry Port in Sost, decrying what they alleged are "illegal taxes" and deliberate delays in clearing their consignments by customs officials.

Accusing authorities of extortion and mismanagement, the protesters claimed that despite paying various taxes, their goods have been stuck at the border crossing for months, leading to severe financial losses. Frustrated by the prolonged inaction, the traders threatened to shut down the Khunjerab border a vital link in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) if their demands were not met.

A trader said, "We have brought our demands in written form. Constitutionally the immunities we have apart from that we paid above 200 taxes. But despite this, we were harassed and delay tactics were used. For the past 8-12 months, our consignments are stuck. And the officials, after having 'green tea' in their offices, do not even care to take notice."

He further alleged that the inefficiency and corruption among customs officials are contributing to the financial shortfall of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), saying, "If only such officials are deployed everywhere, I believe the shortfall of billions of rupees that FBR is facing is due to such inefficient officials only."

Another protester said, "when the consignments of our traders are not cleared in even 11 months, then we won't let TIR function nor any container be allowed to come from China to Pakistan. If you want to run China-Pakistan trade, then you will have to resolve issues of both small and big traders in Gilgit Baltistan. We have decided that we will hold a long march on Tuesday and we will completely close the border near Khunjerab."

Gilgit Baltistan, called the gateway to CPEC, continues to face neglect in federal economic planning. Local traders have argued that while the region plays a pivotal role in cross-border trade, their economic rights are consistently overlooked, and the benefits of large-scale projects rarely reach the indigenous population. The protest highlights deepening resentment in a region already fraught with political and economic marginalisation.

