GINTAA Condemns Unethical Pricing Practices by Leading Food Delivery Platforms Calls for Regulatory Action to Protect Consumers, Investors, and Market Integrity

GINTAA, India’s home grown emerging food delivery application, has raised serious concerns over the unethical and exploitative pricing practices followed by leading food delivery platforms in the country.

Mr. Laxman Jaiswal, Chairman and Managing Director of Ascon Softech (GINTAA), expressed strong disapproval of the way certain market leaders have been manipulating food prices and convenience fees under the pretext of digital service delivery. “It is deeply concerning to see how some food delivery platforms, after achieving massive scale, have begun to take customers for a ride by charging inflated prices under the guise of convenience,” said Mr. Jaiswal. “Such conduct reflects a serious breach of ethics, suggesting that these platforms now feel empowered to fleece customers without hesitation.”

He emphasized that GINTAA has always believed in earning and preserving the confidence, trust, and loyalty of its customers. “Transparency and fairness form the core of our philosophy, and we firmly stand by the principle that growth must never come at the cost of consumer faith,” Mr. Jaiswal added.

GINTAA believes the issue goes far beyond mere overpricing—it represents a systemic exploitation of consumers, merchants, and even investors. With inflated delivery charges, hidden commissions, and manipulated price listings, such duopolistic practices distort market competition, launder excessive profits, and cheat both consumers and the Government by masking true revenues and tax liabilities.

The company has urged the Central and State Governments to take cognizance of this growing menace and introduce specific enactments that classify unethical pricing manipulation as an act of fraud and cheating. “Even small-scale overpricing, when multiplied by the vast number of daily transactions, results in massive, unjustified gains,” Mr. Jaiswal noted. “It is high time consumer protection laws evolve to safeguard digital-era citizens from such exploitative behavior.”

GINTAA also called on regulatory bodies such as the Competition Commission of India (CCI), SEBI, and the Ministry of Consumer Affairs to investigate these pricing models and ensure accountability and transparency in the rapidly expanding digital commerce ecosystem.

For investors, Mr. Jaiswal issued a note of caution: “It is equally important that investors recognize the ethical foundation of the companies they back. Unethical practices may deliver short-term profits but erode long-term brand credibility and invite regulatory backlash.”

Reiterating its stand, GINTAA positions itself as a credible, consumer-first, and transparent alternative—a platform built on the values of honest pricing, fair play, and genuine value for every stakeholder.

About GINTAA:

GINTAA, a venture by Ascon Softech India Pvt. Ltd., is a home-grown food delivery application designed to create a fair, transparent, and innovative space for consumers. It operates with the vision of redefining digital commerce through trust, technology, and transparency.