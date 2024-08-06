gintaa, Eastern India’s latest online food ordering platform

New Delhi (India), August 6: gintaa is a premier food ordering platform that stands out for delivering the lowest menu prices online, enabling customers to save up to 60% on every order. With a strong focus on transparency and fair business practices, gintaa supports restaurants by charging 0% commission, and eliminating platform fees, on boarding charges, and hidden costs.

gintaa offers lowest menu price online on an average 20% lower than other competing delivery platforms.

Catering to the diverse tastes of consumers spanning from Gen X to Gen Alpha, gintaa seamlessly integrates the best food joints and restaurants, offering irresistible prices coupled with attractive schemes and loyalty benefits. Say goodbye to overpriced meals, hefty delivery charges, and endless waits, as gintaa Food promises to deliver your favourite dishes “locally” in record time, all at the lowest online prices and with the least delivery charges in the industry.

gintaa comes with the promise of Lowest Menu Prices Online thereby ensuring customers get the best deals, 60% Off on Every Order amounting to significant savings on every meal,0% Commission for Restaurants which supports fair business practices, No Platform Fees or Hidden Costs signifying the core strength of gintaa, meaning clear, straightforward pricing and Superfast Credit Payout: Quick and efficient payment processing for restaurants.

It provides the restaurant several delivery Options as Self-Delivery which allows restaurants to manage their own delivery services or Third-Party Delivery: Partnering with services like Shadowfax and Dunzo for reliable delivery solutions along with Takeaway provisions for convenient takeaway options for customers and finally forthcoming option of gintaa Delivery Fleet (Upcoming) which aims to develop an in-house delivery fleet to ensure efficient order delivery from restaurants to customers.

Future Initiatives:

gintaa is dedicated to continuous improvement, with plans to introduce various management systems aimed at enhancing user experience and operational efficiency.

Laxman Jaiswal, visionary behind gintaa, envisions the platform as a cornerstone of the booming Indian online food delivery market, projected to reach staggering revenue of US$43.78 billion by 2024.

Jaiswal explains, “Our focus is not just on capturing market share, but on creating a win-win situation for all. Consumers will find that our menu prices mirror those offline, with no hidden fees or mark-ups. We are here to disrupt the status quo, one meal at a time.”

He further adds, “With a commitment to positive change and innovation, gintaa has quickly become the go-to platform for discerning diners and forward-thinking restaurateurs alike. The overwhelming response to gintaa promise of the “lowest price in the Internet” format speaks volumes about its impact on the industry.”

“In just 18 months, gintaa has become synonymous with trust and value across various e-commerce verticals,” remarks Laxman Jaiswal, Chairman of Ascon Group of Companies, the driving force behind gintaa-ecommerce. “gintaa shall reshape urban India’s experience, offering a unique blend of convenience and affordability.”

Funded by Ascon Softech India Pvt Ltd, gintaa Food is now available on Android Play Store, Apple Store, and at www.gintaa.com, inviting food lovers everywhere to indulge in a world of flavor without breaking the bank.

About gintaa: gintaa is a leading food delivery e-commerce platform dedicated to providing affordable gourmet experiences to consumers while empowering restaurants with fair and transparent partnerships. With a focus on innovation, affordability, and quality, gintaa is poised to revolutionize the way we dine in the digital age.

