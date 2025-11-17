Giosun Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. Set to Redefine Ayurvedic and Herbal FMCG Manufacturing at CMPL Delhi 2025

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 17: Giosun Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., one of India's fastest-growing names in Ayurveda, Nutraceuticals, Herbal Cosmetics, and FMCG contract manufacturing, is set to make a powerful impact at CMPL Delhi 2025 Asia's largest FMCG Contract Manufacturing and Private Label platform taking place on 20-21 November 2025 at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi.

With an established reputation for quality, innovation, and trust, Giosun Healthcare has become a preferred partner for leading brands seeking Ayurvedic and herbal product development, private label manufacturing, and holistic wellness solutions. The company specialises in Beauty & Cosmetics, Health & Wellness, and Personal Care & Hygiene, delivering turnkey solutions from concept to creation with an emphasis on authenticity and precision.

At CMPL Delhi, CEO Mr Anjaneyulu Pillalamarri and Managing Director Mr Sreekanth Erepalli will personally lead the Giosun team, engaging with industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and potential collaborators. This event marks an invaluable opportunity for brands to explore customised formulations, product innovation, and strategic manufacturing partnerships with a company that bridges ancient Ayurvedic wisdom and modern scientific technology.

"Giosun's mission is to enable every brand to bring authentic wellness and beauty solutions to life responsibly and efficiently," said the company's leadership. "Events like CMPL allow us to connect directly with the right brands, understand their needs, and co-create impactful consumer products that stand out in the market."

The CMPL platform, known for uniting the right brands with the right manufacturing partners, aligns seamlessly with Giosun's philosophy of collaboration and growth. As one of Asia's most trusted FMCG contract manufacturers, Giosun invites both emerging and established brands to leverage its R&D expertise, high-quality production standards, and sustainable formulations for their next innovation in the herbal and wellness segment.

Why Giosun Healthcare Stands Out

Giosun Healthcare's rapid growth and success stem from a commitment to four key pillars:

- Innovation & Quality: Merging time-tested Ayurvedic wisdom with cutting-edge manufacturing methods to create authentic, high-performing products.

- Sustainability: Implementing eco-conscious processes and ethical sourcing practices that reflect modern consumer values.

- End-to-End Solutions: Offering comprehensive services from ideation, formulation, and production to packaging, labeling, and logistics.

- Global Reach: Serving domestic and international brands, enabling Indian wellness traditions to reach global consumers.

From herbal cosmetics to dietary supplements, Giosun's integrated manufacturing model ensures efficiency, flexibility, and consistency empowering brands to deliver excellence without compromise.

What to Expect at CMPL Delhi 2025

Visitors at Giosun Healthcare's booth will have the opportunity to:

- Interact directly with the CEO, MD, and senior experts for personalized business discussions.

- Discover exclusive herbal and nutraceutical formulations designed to meet diverse market demands.

- Explore private label partnerships with full-service product development and compliance support.

- Understand Giosun's quality assurance process, global certifications, and sustainable production models.

- Initiate strategic collaborations for scalable, long-term manufacturing partnerships.

With both the CEO and MD present, CMPL Delhi 2025 promises an unmatched opportunity for meaningful business networking and partnership development paving the way for a new era of Ayurvedic and herbal FMCG innovation.

Leadership Perspective

"Today's wellness consumer seeks authenticity, quality, and transparency," say Mr. Anjaneyulu and Mr. Sreekanth. "At Giosun, we translate these expectations into action creating products that combine natural purity with scientific precision. CMPL Delhi gives us the platform to showcase our vision and collaborate with brands that share our belief in purposeful, people-centric innovation."

They further add, "Whether it's a start-up building its first wellness brand or an established company looking to expand its product line, we invite all to visit our booth at CMPL Delhi. Together, we can redefine the landscape of Ayurvedic and herbal manufacturing in India and beyond."

About Giosun Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Giosun Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. is a leading Indian company specializing in Ayurveda & Herbal Formulations, Nutraceuticals, and Herbal Cosmetics. With a legacy rooted in quality and innovation, Giosun provides end-to-end private label and contract manufacturing solutions for domestic and international markets.

Driven by a passion for holistic wellness and sustainable innovation, the company's mission is to empower brands to create authentic, high-impact consumer products that inspire trust and enhance well-being. Please visit for more information: https://giosun.in/

