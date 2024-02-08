Girl Effect Announces Appointment of Alex Kuruvilla to the Global Board of Directors

PNN

New Delhi [India], February 8: Girl Effect is an international nonprofit organization that builds media and creates content girls want, trust, and need. Reaching millions of girls across around the world, Girl Effect creates content that helps girls make choices and changes in their lives during the critical years of adolescence. By igniting their confidence to act differently at a time that can define their future, every girl can choose to be in control of her body, her health, her learning, and her livelihood.

Girl Effect announced a new addition to the Girl Effect global Board of Directors, Alex Kuruvilla, Chairman Emeritus, Conde Nast India. Alex brings decades of experience in media and the power of storytelling to the Board and will be instrumental in Girl Effect's upcoming five-year global strategic planning process.

"We are honored to welcome Alex to the Girl Effect Board," said Board Chair Jonathan Newhouse. "Having worked with Alex for more than fifteen years at Conde Nast, I have experienced his incredible leadership firsthand. Alex is a visionary and change-maker. It is a pleasure to have him join our efforts at Girl Effect."

Alex Kuruvilla is Chairman Emeritus of Conde Nast India and a father to two daughters. With his experience as the former Managing Director at MTV Networks India and Managing Director of Conde Nast India, Alex has been at the forefront of shaping culture in India for three decades. He led an explosive pop culture moment of MTV's successful Indianisation, where he oversaw MTV, VH1, and Nickelodeon, as well as presiding over the launches of Vogue, GQ, Conde Nast Traveler, and Architectural Digest in India. Alex is passionate about technology startups and has been an early backer of Indian tech ventures.

Girl Effect CEO Jessica Posner Odede said, "Alex is a brilliant global leader and a passionate advocate for women and girls. He is an expert in using the power of media and storytelling to change the world, and we are thrilled Alex is joining the Girl Effect Board of Directors."

For more information about Girl Effect's Board of Directors, click here

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor